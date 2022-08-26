COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Through years of discussing virtual reality technology with anyone willing to lend an ear, I’ve noticed one common trend — even the mere idea of the tech tends to make a lot of people very nervous. That response seems to be even more amplified when it comes to brainstorming about the topic with my friends who are highly interested in outdoor recreation.
Will virtual reality pull the population even deeper into the digital world than it already is? Undoubtedly. And while the uncertainty of what that will look like can be a bit terrifying to ponder, virtual reality will also bring many benefits to its users.
Here are a few ways I could see virtual reality technology making an impact in the outdoor recreation space:
1. Improved adventure preparation
Want the chance to practice navigating a hiking route before you’re actually on the mountain? Virtual reality will likely become a means for people to do that in a highly immersive way.
Imagine popping a headset on and being able to travel the route to the top of Colorado’s notorious Capitol Peak prior to actually setting foot on the trail. The fully immersive and interactive nature of a virtual reality experience like this is sure to make route-finding easier on the day of the real world adventure, thus much safer. Plus, it’s likely that a program like this could simulate a variety of weather scenarios and other hazards that could further aid hikers during their preparation.
2. Improved accessibility through vicarious experiences
A lot of outdoor recreation experiences simply aren’t accessible to a lot of people, either due to physical limitations or prohibitive costs. In the same way that virtual reality could take outdoor recreators to the trail during the preparation for a real world experience, it could also take others to the trail, regardless of whether they ever have plans to test their skills in the physical world. Want to experience what climbing Everest is like? Virtual reality may not be able to give you sensation of frostbite (yet), but it could give you a chance to see some pretty stunning and immersive views in a way that no other media technology can.
3. Making exercise more engaging, thus more appealing
New media technology has long been used to make exercise more fulfilling. One simple example is how indoor cycling units often have a small screen to make riders feel like they’re traveling some sort of real-world route. Imagine how much more immersive and real that experience would feel if, instead of a small screen, the visuals were shown to the user via a headset with an immersive, 360-degree view. It’s likely this higher level of engagement will keep users more engaged, perhaps resulting in a better workout.
4. Removing risk from dangerous experiences
The risk is half the fun, right? Maybe for some people, but for others, the risk does nothing more than push people away from participating in some activities. Want to give wingsuit flying a try, but aren’t willing to put your own body at risk? Virtual reality could imitate the experience in a way that allows the average person to feel a fraction of the thrill. As the technology continues to improve, that fraction will get bigger and bigger.
5. More immersive outdoor recreation media
This benefit of virtual reality is already here, as seen in the two-part virtual reality series ‘The Soloist,’ featuring Alex Honnold. From being an observer who is cliffside while Honnold climbs ropeless above a massive valley floor to letting the viewer join an interview that takes place in Honnold’s living room, there’s not doubt about it — video shot this way makes the viewing experience feel much more realistic and intense. Plus, imagine the point-of-view capabilities — virtual reality technology could let the viewer become the skier in upcoming film debuts. It’s likely the same point-of-view style will be used at live sporting events, from bringing the viewer to a spectator spot at the top of a massive big air ramp to letting the viewer join an athlete as they blast down a track in real time from that athlete’s point-of-view.
6. Practice makes perfect
How good are you at tying climbing knots? There’s probably going to be a virtual reality program that will make you better. The interactive nature of the technology will allow people to practice various technical aspects of sports without actually having access to the expensive equipment they might need. In the same way that virtual reality could walk someone through a route before they actually hit the trail in the real world, it could also allow for a space where skills can be practiced over and over, without adding wear and tear to actual equipment, while also providing access to emulated equipment that one might not be able to actually get their hands on.
7. More time remote means more time outside
This one isn’t directly related to outdoor recreation, but it will be one benefit outdoor recreation enthusiasts are sure to love. While the coronavirus pandemic had many people discovering work-from-home benefits for the first time, work-from-home will only continue to get more appealing to large companies as virtual reality technology gets better. While sending employees to work-from-home in a real-world space might mean investing in a lot of hardware, virtual reality can take away this need. Not only can virtual reality make work more efficient, in general, it can also free the employee from the traditional office space, meaning more time for the fun stuff, including outdoor recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.