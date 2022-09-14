Dolly Parton is launching her own pet collection, ‘Doggy Parton’

Country music icon Dolly Parton unveiled her latest project this month. Doggy Parton is a pet accessories line — and it’s all for a good cause.
“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record, and six decades later my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said on Instagram “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little Dolly flair. Now part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”
The product line features toys, collars, leashes, harnesses, apparel and other accessories for that canine in your life. Part of the proceeds will go toward aiding Willa B. Farms Animal Rescue, a grassroots nonprofit in Old Hickory, Tenn., dedicated to helping abused, homeless and neglected animals.
“From horses and pigs, to chickens, tortoises and everything in between, we believe that all animals are wonderful in their own unique way and deserving of respect and compassion,” the organization said on its website. “Our work at Willa B. Farms doesn’t stop once the animals are rescued — each rescue animal is rehabilitated back to health with the best medical care and provided with healthy, nutritious food, suitable for their individual needs.”
“We are dedicated to giving each animal under our care the highest possible quality of life and a safe home where they can thrive. Some animals will go on to be adopted into a new loving home, while others will stay with us at Willa B. Farms, where we are committed to providing a clean, safe forever home where all animals can be loved and cared for.”
Dolly Parton’s new line of pet apparel can be purchased on Amazon. Pet lovers can also donate to Willa B. Farms Animal Rescue directly.
