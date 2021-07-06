Enjoy all of north country’s outdoor offerings

It’s summer in the north country — the perfect time to get outside and enjoy this beautiful area. One of my personal goals is to hike the Adirondack 46 high peaks — and this, like the last several summers, will have me checking a few more off the list.
Even if you don’t want to become a 46er, there are many opportunities to hike in Jefferson County and in surrounding areas. Check out the 4-H hiking challenge with directions to Robert Wehle State Pak, Tug Hill State Forest, Wellesley Island State Park and Whetstone Gulf State Park or the 4-H Hiking Passport with directions to the Calcium Trail, 4-H Camp Wabasso, Macsherry Trail, Joseph A. Blake Jr. Wildlife Sanctuary, the Black River Trail, Lakeview Wildlife Management Area, Lowville Demonstration Area, Chaumont Barrens Reserve, Wehle State Park, Sackets Harbor Battlefield, Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, Poor’s Island, Thompson Park, and Whetstone Gulf (wdt.me/4h_hiking). Many of these spots also have geocaching opportunities. (Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure-hunting game using GPS-enabled devices. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache container hidden at that location.)
And if hiking isn’t your thing, there are so many things to do in and around the water. Head to one of the many state parks or waterfront communities to play in the sand, swim, kayak or paddle board. You don’t have to go far to feel like you are on vacation for the day.
Not only are these activities beneficial for the sheer fact of being outside in the fresh air, but also for the physical activity aspect. Getting exercise doesn’t have to be grueling or even feel like work. It can be a part of the fun activities you do everyday with your friends and family. Moving your body has many positive impacts including:
n Reducing your risk of a heart attack
n Managing your weight better
n Having a lower blood cholesterol level
n Lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes and some cancers
n Having lower blood pressure
n Having stronger bones, muscles and joints and lower risk of developing osteoporosis
n Lowering your risk of falls
n Recovering more quickly from sickness and injury
n Feeling better — with more energy, a better mood, being more relaxed and sleeping better.
The recommendations for adults is 30 minutes of moderate physical activity (brisk walking, riding a bike, hiking, dancing) per day and 60 minutes for children. This is the time of year to get out and play. Take advantage of nature in the north country — it’s a beautiful place.
