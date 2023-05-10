Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
CANTON — The farmers market season in St. Lawrence County kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday at the Canton Village Park.
Canton’s market is the first of seven farmers markets to open in St. Lawrence County in 2023. Potsdam’s market will open at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The markets include:
■ Akwesasne
Generations Park, 30 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way (new location for 2023)
Saturdays, 11 a.m to 2 p.m
June 17 through Oct. 28
■ Canton
Village Park
Tuesdays & Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 12 through Oct. 31
■ Gouverneur
Village Park, Main Street
Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 1 through Oct. 26
■ Hammond
14 Main St.
Wednesdays, 3 to 6 p.m.
June 14 through Sept. 13, special fall day Oct. 7
■ Massena
Tractor Supply, 105 Harte Haven Plaza
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July through September
■ Ogdensburg
2321 Ford St. Extension
Primary day: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May operate other days. Check out Facebook page.
Mid-May through the end of October
■ Potsdam
Ives Park, Main Street
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 13 to Oct. 28
Five of the seven markets, Potsdam, Canton, Gouverneur, Massena and Hammond, are part of GardenShare’s token system, which allows customers to use credit, debit and SNAP benefit cards to purchase tokens to exchange at the booths in the markets, according to GardenShare’s new market manager Erika M. Kelso.
GardenShare also offers a Double Up Food Bucks token for SNAP customers that allows for a match up to a total of $20.
There is a Bonus Bucks program for families earning up to 250% of the federal poverty threshold who are not receiving SNAP benefits.
Bonus Bucks can be purchased in $10 increments and are matched up to $250.
Income-eligible seniors can participate in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, which offers a booklet of five coupons worth $4 each. They are available through the Office For the Aging, 315-386-4730.
Similar coupon books for families using Women Infants and Children benefits are available through the Community Health Center of the North Country, 315-386-8128.
For veterans and their families at Fresh Connect Checks, a booklet of 10 $2 coupons is available through the New York State Division of Veterans Services, 888-838-7697, or Thomas Todd, 315-705-2120.
For the third year, the markets accept North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Vouchers up to $150 per season. Income-eligible customers must be referred through their primary health care provider in the NC FVRx network. There is more information at the St. Lawrence County Cornell Cooperative Extension at http://wdt.me/KhpKXA.
“This is the third summer of the program and it is just starting to gain traction,” Ms. Kelso said.
Usage doubled from the first to the second summer, she said. “We are hoping to see a big increase this year.”
For opening day in Canton Friday, the National Weather Service calls for a mostly sunny day with a high near 74 degrees.
