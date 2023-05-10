Farmers markets set to open in St. Lawrence Co.

Farmers markets begin their season this weekend in St. Lawrence County. Canton opens at 9 a.m. Friday and Potsdam at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The farmers market season in St. Lawrence County kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday at the Canton Village Park.

Canton’s market is the first of seven farmers markets to open in St. Lawrence County in 2023. Potsdam’s market will open at 9 a.m. Saturday.

