Frommer’s 15 best places to go in 2023

Cue the wanderlust! Frommer’s travel editors have gone big with their annual Best Places to Go list, which includes destinations around the world. After two years of domestic travel recommendations — while grappling with understaffed airports, flight delays and high gas prices — they’re declaring themselves (cautiously) optimistic about this far-flung roster of cities, countries and regions on six continents.
The 15 destinations run the full gamut from white sand beaches to historic splendors. Some offer an alternative to over-touristed regions — head for Italy’s coastal Maratea, they say, which lies 110 miles south of the famous and very crowded Amalfi Coast. Some offer major celebrations — Lithuania’s Vilnius is turning 700, for example. And some — including Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula — will offer new, streamlined ways to travel next year. The first phase of a $10 billion rail project, a “train through the jungle” route that will ultimately link Cancun, Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Chichen Itza, is set to open in late 2023. Here’s the Frommer’s list:
