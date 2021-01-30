Cherished readers, it has been 31 years and three months that you have been sharing your Saturday mornings with me. This translates into over 1,950 opportunities to share health, nutrition, food, and wellness information with you. This is my last article to you! Entering the ranks of the “retired” I hope to find you enjoying life, hiking trails, walking your dog, feasting on exquisite food, and haling hearty and healthy in your own special way.
Over the years, the research and understanding of these important health topics has matured considerably. It has been a joy and honor to play some small part in learning together optimal strategies to stay well in a rapidly changing world. No doubt, there is much more to learn and understand as science and research progress.
Early articles reflected challenges we all experienced in real life. Feeding small children, discovering what it took to offer healthy foods and active lifestyles for young families. These challenges included surviving and thriving on a limited budget, nurturing formative years while cultivating healthy habits in our children and, at the same time, priming for a long and healthy future. Over time, these articles focused on chronic disease prevention, physical activity, local foods, cooking and the joys, lessons and love found in a kitchen and around a table.
Always, you were encouraged to look ahead to a healthy future for our community of children, grandchildren and ourselves as we aged. The wonderful thing about being healthy NOW is that it prepares you for being healthy LATER, wherever you fall on that timeline.
My favorite topic, however, have been that intersection of healthy, positive emotions and physical wellbeing. Research has been clear. Finding thankfulness, joy and gratitude is simply good for you.
So, with this understanding I wish to extend my appreciation, gratitude, and joy at being able to share these decades of research-based health and wellness information with you as I enter retirement. Taking the keyboard will be Amanda Root, the Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County nutrition and wellness issue leader. Amanda has a wealth of health and wellness knowledge and will access the same solid, practical, research and evidence-based wellness information I hope you have come to expect.
Much of the practical knowledge Cornell Cooperative Extension offers can be found at ccejefferson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.