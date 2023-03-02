NEW YORK — Harry Potter and his friends are “apparating” to New York City sometime this year.

Fresh off tours in Atlanta, Vienna and an upcoming stop in Paris, “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” promises “an immersive celebration of the entire wizarding world,” according to the organizers of the exhibit. It was developed by Imagine Exhibitions and Warner Bros. and launched last year in Philadelphia, drawing 750,000 people, according to NBC News.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.