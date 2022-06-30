Help your pet have a happier Fourth

Summer brings cookouts, festivals, celebrations and July 4 fireworks. For many pets, the loud noises and bright flashes that accompany fireworks can be especially stressful.
Now is the time to take steps to minimize your pet’s stress during the July 4 celebrations. Also realize that in many communities, people start celebrating with firecrackers in the days prior to actual the July 4 holiday, so it’s best to be prepared in advance.
What is noise aversion?
Many dogs (approximately one of every three) and cats suffer from a term we call “noise aversion.” Also known as noise-phobia, noise aversion is a fear and anxiety exhibited upon hearing loud noises; including fireworks, thunder, etc. This can lead to stress, suffering and potentially destructive behavior to the environment or even to the dog itself. It is serious enough to be considered a medical condition if it worsens the quality of life and increases the risk of injury or puts a strain on family members.
Signs of noise aversion in dogs include:
Pacing or restlessness
Trembling or shaking
Panting excessively
Excessive alertness or hypervigilance
Cowering/hiding
Brow furrowed or ears back
Freezing or immobility
Excessive clinginess
Refusing to eat
Yawning
Vocalizing (whining or barking at the sounds)
Planning a vet visit ahead of time
If you’re not sure what to do to help your pet or want to administer medication, seeing a vet is ideal. Making an appointment far in advance is the best way to ensure that you get an appointment detailing anything you need to do to prepare.
Don’t wait until the actual holiday — your vet will be closed and the only alternative will be the emergency clinic. And, since yours is not a “medical” emergency, you will likely need to wait hours, at a more significant cost.
Your pet may require a physical exam before medications can be prescribed and many veterinarians are booking such appointments days or weeks in advance.
Fortunately, there are many options available to help your pet. Changes in veterinary medicine offer new types of medications that can be offered for dogs with anxiety and noise-phobia. Medications work well, but most need to be administered at least 1-2 hours before so there is time for them to work.
Your veterinarian may also suggest other products to reduce your pet’s anxiety during July 4 celebrations. Items such as anti-anxiety sweaters commonly known as “Thunder Shirts” can help your pet. Pheromone-type products and diffusers and other over-the-counter products may also help.
Keep your pet safe
Here are some tips for keeping your pets safe during the loud, day-of festivities:
Keep pets indoors.
Create a calm environment with soft music or a quiet radio or television program.
Walk dogs on a leash and before dark to avoid the worst of the noise.
Try not to leave your pet home alone. If you can’t stay with them, have a family member, dog sitter or friend stay with them.
Do NOT leave your pet alone in the backyard. Even if you have a fenced yard, you should consider taking your dog outside on a leash to avoid it jumping a fence and running off in fear.
Make sure your dog is microchipped or has a permanent ID in case it does get loose. Keep your contact information up-to-date with the microchip company.
Make sure your pet has up-to-date collar tags.
Keep pets secure and away from open doors and windows.
Remember that your pet is reacting to the noise out of fear and anxiety, so never punish your dog for their noise aversion reactions, as that will only make your dog more fearful and anxious.
