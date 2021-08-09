COLTON — The Friends of Higley Flow State Park will sponsor its annual bike tour on Sept. 11. A metric half century (30 miles) and a metric century (60 miles) will leave from Higley Flow State Park for a tour around the foothills of the Northwestern Adirondacks.
Ride organizer David Trithart has outlined a route this year which will be both challenging and beautiful. Fall foliage promises to be in evidence as trees should already beginning to don their fall colors.
The tours have become very popular over the last few years for individual riders and families as well. Participation fees of $30 cover the cost of a post ride meal provided by Big Spoon, course markings and maps, ride support and insurance. Tee shirts are available for $10 for those who register by Sept. 3. Registrations may be made at BikeReg.com (search Higley Hundred to find form) or by going to the higleyfriends.org website where a form is available. Proceeds from the event help to fund projects sponsored by the Friends to enrich the Park.
For more information, or for entry forms call Judy Fuhr at 315-262-2362 or e-mail at jfuhr@twcny.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.