Holiday gifts for pets and pet lovers alike

Chances are you have a lot of pet lovers in your life. According to the latest National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association, 67% of U.S. households have a pet, which equates to about 85 million families.
With holidays just around the corner, we thought we could make life easier for you by sharing some gift ideas for dog and cat lovers to inspire your holiday shopping.
DOG LOVERS
For those on a budget
Travel water bottle — This is a great gift for those who are always on the go with their pups. Prices start around $7.
Cooling collar — These collars use evaporative cooling to keep pups cool in hotter temperatures. Prices begin at $5.
Wine-lover glass — This cheeky 15-ounce stemless glass reads, “It’s not really drinking alone if the dog is home.” It sells for $12.99.
Coffee mug — This is the perfect mug for dog lovers, announcing, “I work hard so my dog can have a better life.” It is priced at $10.99.
Splurge gift ideas
Furbo — The Furbo may be the most well-known of the pet monitoring devices. Not only does it dispense treats for cats and dogs, it also has a two-way chat and bark alert. The Furbo averages $199.
Dog Trailer — Bike trailers can be ideal for almost any pet, but especially older pets, puppies, and those with a medical condition or injury. Prices begin at $79.
BarkBox subscription — A monthly subscription includes a surprise box of dog toys, treats and other goodies (custom for your dog’s size). There is a new themed collection each month, and you can choose from a month-to-month, six- or 12-month plan with pricing starting at $25.
CAT LOVERS
Budget-minded gift ideas
Wine lover glass — This large 17-ounce etched stemless glass reads, “Need wine right meow.” It sells for $16.95.
Cat pearl stud earrings — These darling silver stud earrings have cat ears and freshwater cultured pearls, and are available in a variety of finishes. The earrings cost $15.50.
Cat ring holder — This gift would make a perfect stocking-stuffer. The cat’s tail holds multiple rings and is usually made of metal. These start at $8.
Cat coasters — This dishwasher-safe set of silicone coasters features six adorable cats and costs $6.99.
Splurge ideas
Cat trees — Scratching posts and trees are a great addition to any home and can give a cat hours of enrichment and exercise. Prices begin around $39 for larger trees.
Cat Lady Box — For $39.99 a month with free shipping in the United States, you can gift a unique box of cat-themed items such as shirts, jewelry and home decor that includes quirky toys for cats. Choose from a one-, three- or six-month plan.
Litter Robot — This Wi-Fi-enabled, automatic, self-cleaning litter box allows you to never have to scoop again. It’s equipped with an automatic night light, along with a timer and sleep mode. Plus, the app allows you to check the waste drawer level remotely. It is priced at $499.
