Born today, you are a strong-willed, ambitious and highly committed individual, and you are often quite willing to do what others are not to achieve the success you so desire. Yes, you will bend and even break the rules at times, but more significantly you will, when you can, make the rules that will govern what you will be doing so that you have no one to answer to but yourself — and that’s just how you like it.
You are rarely one to be left in the dust, though you are not always at the head of the pack, either. This suits you just fine, because you tend toward laziness when there is no one to pace yourself against. You are highly competitive in almost all things. When you aren’t engaged in some kind of contest, the world can become quite a drab place.
Also born on this date are: Elizabeth Perkins, actress; Owen Wilson, actor; Linda Evans, actress; Brenda Vaccaro, actress; Alan Shepard Jr., first American in space; Johnny Mercer, composer and songwriter; Imogene Coca, comedienne; Eugene Ormandy, violinist and conductor.
To see what is in store for you tomorrow, find your birthday and read the corresponding paragraph. Let your birthday star be your daily guide.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Skipping from one thing to the next without stopping to consider how they are interconnected is no way to make progress today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — You may find yourself waiting for someone to satisfy his or her own whim before you can do the same. Is this really necessary?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — What you have is sorely needed by someone else; if you give it up out of generosity and genuine care, it will come back to you many times over.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — You’ve been playing a dangerous game of late, and today a third party may get involved and warn you against going any further.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — You are likely to be responsible not only for someone else’s progress, but for his or her overall well-being, too. This is serious!
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Despite your general good humor, there are likely to be a few things today that prevent you from laughing. These must be addressed!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — The sooner you get started today, the sooner you will register gains that others must acknowledge. It’s all about your reputation right now.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — How you decipher certain cryptic messages will make all the difference today — even though some of them don’t have to do with you directly.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Now is no time to shirk your responsibility — to another or to yourself. What you do may be remembered, but will it be for the right reasons?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ve been watching someone for a while — and he or she has been watching you. The time has come for each to acknowledge the other’s presence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Someone else’s behavior is likely to raise many questions today. Are you ready to do what has to be done to find the answers? Be proactive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — The only way to get the important things done today is to completely commit yourself to them. A partial job will be unsatisfying.
