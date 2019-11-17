Born today, you are optimistic, eager and always willing to lend a hand when you feel your assistance or contribution will be valuable to the recipient. You aren’t the kind to jump into new situations without learning all you can about them; you are not a daredevil, and you will not throw caution to the wind. Rather, you prefer to study, do your homework and arrive at a full understanding of that which you may be considering before you even venture seriously in that direction.
You are quite realistic, and yet you have been known to let your aspirations run free — even to the point, now and then, of getting the better of you. When that happens you are almost always in for a harsh and sometimes painful dose of reality; the world has a way of telling you what is possible and what is not that you are not soon to forget.
Also born on this date are: Lauren Hutton, actress; Daisy Fuentes, actress and TV personality; Danny DeVito, actor and producer; Lorne Michaels, producer; Gordon Lightfoot, singer and songwriter; Martin Scorsese, filmmaker.
To see what is in store for you tomorrow, find your birthday and read the corresponding paragraph. Let your birthday star be your daily guide.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — You may be tempted to put one over on a friend so that you are in a more advantageous position, but doing so will actually work against you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — You are likely to be given a chance no one else enjoys today. This may require you to make a split-second decision before you feel ready.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — When quizzing others about their knowledge of certain events, you must be sure that you ask no “trick” questions that arouse suspicion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — You know precisely why you are doing certain things, but you are in no mood to explain yourself to those who doubt your motives are true.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Any assumptions made today can turn against you quite suddenly and put you in a vulnerable, dangerous position. Get the facts!
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Someone has been following you of late, but you aren’t sure why. Instead of guessing, ask questions of those who are directly involved.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You can enjoy a celebration of sorts with friends and relatives — provided you don’t slink away because you aren’t “in the mood.” Lighten up!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’re likely to learn something important today even in the most unlikely of situations. Be sure to keep your eyes and ears open!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone you’ve been able to count on in the past may no longer be reliable — but that’s not something you’ll know right away. Tread cautiously.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll want to pay attention to certain people who are behaving in ways that you do not consider normal or even appropriate. Is there any danger?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It may be time for you to lay down the law to someone who hasn’t yet realized just where your boundaries truly are. Apologies aren’t enough.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — The expected and the unexpected are likely to compete for your continued attention at this time, as both prove attractive to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.