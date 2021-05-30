How to stay safe during a booming boat season

Peak boating season is just around the corner and there may be more newbies out on the water.
During the pandemic, more people have sought outdoor spaces — including on the water. National Marine Manufacturers Association reports sales of new powerboats in February were up 34% over the same time a year before.
“A lot of new people are out boating and paddling,” Rob Sendak, Washington State Parks boating program manager, said in a statement. “While boating is typically a safe activity, accidents do occur unexpectedly.”
Canoeing, kayaking and boating can be a calming way to pass the day, but they do come with risks.
According to the New York Department of Parks and Recreation, 31 people died in boating accidents last year. This was the highest the state has seen since 2003 and more than double the 15 fatalities reported in 2019. The increase in deaths correlated with a decrease in registered vessels, leaving the state with the highest rate of fatalities per 100,000 registrations since 1997.
The department also reported that, from 2005-2020, as much as 82% of all boating death victims were not wearing a personal flotation device.
At the end of National Safe Boating Week, here are some tips from Washington State Parks to stay safe on the water:
n Wear a life jacket. New York law requires all children younger than 12 wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device while on board any vessel than 65 feet in length. During the summer boat season, lifejackets are also required for anyone operating or riding on a personal watercraft and anyone being towed behind another vessel (such as waterskiers, tubers, para-sailing).
n Take online or in-person courses. Find resources and requirements through the New York Department of Parks and Recreation online at wdt.me/ny_boat_safety.
n Have a U.S. Coast Guard or a member of the U.S. Power Squadron conduct a vessel safety check. A virtual one is also available.
n Carry two forms of communication that will work when wet. This can include a whistle, waterproof cellphone, a personal locator beacon or a marine radio.
n Skip the booze and drugs. Last year, three fatal accidents involved substances and in one case, a 16-year-old died.
n Use the National Weather Service and other resources to understand conditions, wave forecasts and tides. Avoid going on water during high winds or thunderstorms.
n Be wary of cold water shock. Many bodies of water remain under 60 degrees year-round, which means going overboard may result in cold-water shock.
