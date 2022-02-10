SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation based in this village assisted in two rescues last week.
On two different days, the center received reports about common loons which had been iced-in on Lake George.
According to an Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation news release, ice fishermen Nick Weis and Mattie Riley found and protected two loons from an eagle attack on Sunday, Jan. 30, and ice fishermen Jason Jordan and Tim Denno found a third loon on Tuesday.
The fishermen caught and carried the birds to safety, then reached out to local wildlife professionals for help.
Dr. Nina Schoch, executive director of the center, checked the rescued loons for injuries, and noticed that they were lacking the feathers they would need to fly, called “flight feathers.”
Dr. Schoch explained that this problem arises when loons molt their flight feathers before they migrate to the coast for the winter.
“Each year, loons need to migrate from their breeding lakes to open coastal waters, since the lakes freeze in the winter,” she said. “Loons molt their flight feathers all out at once, so they are flightless for a month or more until the flight feathers grow back.”
However, if the lakes stay open until mid-winter, then freeze suddenly after a steep drop in temperature, the loons may have missed the cue to migrate prior to molting. Thus, some loons get “iced-in” while they’re unable to fly.
“We have seen an increasing trend in these cases of ‘molt-migration mismatch’ as the climate in the Northeast warms, and the ice-in dates get later in the winter,” Dr. Schoch said.
The center reported all three loons were adults, having either spent the summer in the Adirondacks, or stopped for a rest on Lake George during migration from more northern breeding lakes.
Dr. Schoch and the Loon Center staff examined the birds to be sure they were in good physical condition, then banded and transported them to Lake Champlain. There they were released to the open water by Dr. Schoch, Emily Prosser, biologist; Ellie George, field staff; Susan Harry, philanthropy director), and Jay Locke, finance/operations director) — all of the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation.
Most ice rescues are very risky, since loons are often found in open water, surrounded by thin ice. But the center said that during these recent rescues, the loons were completely out of the water, and the fishermen helped immensely when they took swift action.
The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is a 501(c)3 non-profit that conducts scientific research and educational programming to promote and inspire passion for the conservation of common loons in and beyond the Adirondack Park.
