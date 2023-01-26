If you’re not planning summer travel now, you’re behind

Travelers may not associate the cold weather with great deals on summer travel, but if you haven’t started booking your vacation, you should begin as soon as possible to save the most money.
The key to the success of any trip is a good travel adviser. With more and more airlines, hotels and destinations focusing on technology and the lasting impact of the pandemic, it can be very confusing for travelers to save money while booking the perfect vacation.
Agents can comb through the confusion and help people find the best deals without compromising their big summer vacation dreams.
“Unfortunately, many consumers spend lots of online trying to get the best deal on summer travel,” Scott Lara of TheCruiseGenius.com said. “The good news is that travel agents have done all the work for you.”
“If it’s a cruise, all-inclusive resort or any other type of summer travel, your local travel agent is your best resource,” Lara continued.
When booking a flight, purchasing tickets for summer flights in the dead of winter is an easy way to save a few bucks. Airfare in the peak season between June, July and August will likely be the most expensive due to demand, but booking at least three months ahead of time for domestic travel will help ensure prices remain low.
For international summer travel, airline expert Scott Keyes believes Americans should book their trip two to eight months ahead of time to guarantee the best possible deals. Keyes also said that traveling on Tuesdays will save travelers the most money.
For cruise travelers, Wave Season — running January through March — is the perfect time to book summer sailing adventures at discounted rates. Whether it be luxury expeditions, scenic river cruises or just a fun jaunt through the Caribbean, Wave Season can be the best time of the year to book.
“I have my A-List cruise clients booking three cruises at a time for departure this year in taking advantage of the current WAVE Offers of discounted rates and added perks, which only professional advisers can provide through their respective consortiums,” Luxury Travel Adviser James Ferguson said.
“Internet research by my clients is encouraged from which we fine-tune their efforts and requests, in making their cruise or vacation most memorable,” Ferguson continued. “Or as I like to say, Beyond the Brochure.”
As for hotels, booking before the summer demand reaches high levels will ensure travelers get their desired rooms and pay below-average prices during the property’s down period.
As spring break and summer vacations approach, the demand will increase, filling hotel rooms to near capacity and driving prices through the roof. By booking during the off season, properties are more willing to work with travelers on prices.
Another factor to consider is the continued threat of inflation. With everything from fuel prices to food costs still elevated, business and international travel have remained depressed, giving travel-related companies more incentive to keep prices lower to entice people to purchase.
