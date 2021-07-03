An inaugural event that promises to be “Epic” will take advantage of miles and miles of gravel roads in sections of three counties when they’ll be traversed by bicycles.
Tug Hill Epic, on Saturday, July 17, is the longest distance in the Gravel Grinder Bicycle Ride. The Epic is 106 miles. Other options are 75, 40 and 15 miles as courses pass through sections of Lewis, Jefferson and Oswego counties.
The event is hosted by Black River Adventurers’ Shop, 129 Mill St., Watertown. Shop owner Todd Phelps, who plotted out the courses, originally scheduled Gravel Grinder for last year, but postponed it because of the pandemic.
“The Tug Hill is a great asset to the region,” Mr. Phelps said. “There’s very few places that have the amount of gravel roads as the Tug Hill.”
All rides start at 4100 Flat Rock Road, the Flat Rock Inn, Lowville. Start times are 10:30 a.m. for the 106-mile ride, noon for the 75-miler, 1:45 p.m. for the “Fun 40” and 2 p.m. for the “Beginner 15.”
Mr. Phelps said start times are later than similar events to accommodate participants from a great distance. He estimates that for the 106-mile and 75-mile courses, a minimum average speed of 10 mph will be required to meet the 9 p.m. cut off.
The 106-mile option, he said, is proving popular, based on pre-registrations. In late June, of the 62 riders who registered for the Gravel Grinder rides, half of them signed up for the 106-mile option.
“There’s not a lot of big gravel events as far as like that distance,” Mr. Phelps said. “So I felt that would be a draw. We’re doing 106 miles, and only in two very minor spots, less than half a mile, does it overlap and where we have to cover the same ground twice. That’s just crazy for any event this size.”
However, Mr. Phelps cautioned that all the routes for Gravel Grinder will be open for regular vehicular traffic and they will not be closed courses.
“I’ve driven up, in my Nissan Murano, almost all of the 106 miles,” he said.
Mr. Phelps expects those who do the 106-and-75-mile courses will use official gravel bikes suited to the task. But he expects less serious riders to arrive with other types of bikes for the shorter rides.
“People who will be doing the 15 or even the 40, some of them, I’m sure of it, will show up with mountain bikes,” he said. “Some of them will show up with hybrids. If they wanted to show up on mountain bikes, the 40 is a good distance.”
A gravel bike has a different geometry than other bikes.
“An actual gravel bike has a slacker head tube geometry,” Mr. Phelps said.
A bike’s head tube is the tube between the handlebar stem and front fork.
“A (road) race bike has a very steep head tube angle,” Mr. Phelps explained. “That draws the front wheel underneath your center of gravity more, so that the steering becomes faster and more responsive. You need that in a race situation where everyone is in close.”
But with a gravel bike, that head tube angle is slackened.
“They angle the front wheel out more,” Mr. Phelps said. “That gives you a longer wheelbase, but it slows down the steering substantially. On a gravel bike, you want as much leverage over the front wheel as possible because you’ll hit pot holes, and you’ll hit soft gravel. By having a slacker head angle, it allows you to control the bike easier.”
Gravel bikes also have wider tires than road bikes. Mr. Phelps recommends a minimum tire width of 32 millimeters.
“I’m sure some people will show up with 28s,” he said. “I think very likely, the person who wins it will be on 32s.”
Gravel bikes, Mr. Phelps said, also generally have lower gear ratios.
“It’s not a lot of crazy big climbs,” he said of the longer course distances. “There’s just a lot of them. You’re constantly going up and down.”
Gravel bikes have seen their popularity rise rapidly in the past few years.
“It’s a big category because people don’t like riding on the road anymore because there’s too many cars with cell phones,” Mr. Phelps said. “You have to compete with the cell phone for the driver’s attention. When you get out on the gravel road, cars are going slow, so it’s pretty easy to stay away from them.”
The details
n WHAT: Gravel Grinder Bicycle Ride, which consists of the 106-mile Tug Hill Epic along with 75, 40 and 15-mile options.
n WHEN: Saturday, July 17. Start times are 10:30 a.m. for the 106-mile ride, noon for the 75-miler, 1:45 p.m. for the “Fun 40” and 2 p.m. for the “Beginner 15.”
n WHERE: Starting at Flat Rock Inn, 4100 Flat Rock Road, Lowville.
n COST: $75 for the 106-mile option; $60 for the 75; $50 for the 40 and $25 for the 15 miler.
n TO REGISTER: Go to the website tughillepic.com
n SPONSORS: MSA Advocates, Flat Rock Inn, 1000 Islands Bicycle Rentals, Black River Adventurers’ Shop and Wise Woman OB/GYN.
n OF NOTE: Electric-assist bicycles will be allowed.
