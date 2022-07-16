It’s prime time for a summer picnic

Summer is the perfect time to entertain friends and family. But with back-to-back occasions like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation parties and the Fourth of July, some hosts may be reluctant to open their homes for yet another gathering.
Consider instead grabbing a basket, a blanket and your besties to pull off a fun, memorable and mostly mess-free outdoor picnic. Take a look at a few fun picnic summer scenarios, and don’t forget to refer to the helpful checklist of typical — yet often forgotten — items to pack in your basket:
— Blanket
— Pillows
— Folding chairs
— Umbrella
— Sunscreen
— Insect repellent
— Plasticware
— Napkins
— Hand sanitizer
— First aid kit
— Bottle opener
— Portable charger
— Ice bucket or cooler
— Ice/Ice packs
— Trash bags
Lake or beachside picnic
While some people enjoy setting up tents on the beach or by the lake, if you’re limited on time or have several folks in your group, pack an umbrella and sand-friendly blanket instead. CGEAR offers a line of sturdy, comfortable picnic blankets designed specifically for water-based outings. Not only do many of the product line’s options provide water-resistant, sand-free features, but they’re also reasonably priced and easy to roll, pack and carry.
To provide substantial UV protection for your group, consider a portable umbrella. Fisqueen’s 8-foot beach umbrella comes with an anchor sandbag and windproof sunshade. Plop a few pillows or fold-out chairs for guests who may be sand and pebble averse. (You can find CGEAR and Fisqueen products on Amazon.com.)
Now that you have the essential waterside infrastructure, make sure your basket is packed with fuss-free foods. Individually wrapped sub sandwiches and wraps work well for sandy and wet environments. Include squeeze-bottle condiments so no utensils are needed alongside a mix of meat and vegetarian options. Chip and cracker packs make for convenient side snacks, and if you really want to impress guests with a delectable dessert, consider bringing an assorted box of separately packaged Fairytale brownies (Brownies.com).
Picnic for two
With the right kind of location, lighting and luxury items, a picnic can become quite a romantic endeavor. Set an inviting ambiance, starting with the cornerstone of your outdoor feast — a lovely picnic basket. Pottery Barn’s Providence Woven Picnic Basket, for example, has everything you need for a one-on-one outdoor dining experience — and it’s super cute (PotteryBarn.com). Inside the willow-crafted basket, lined in blue-and-white striped fabric, are two sets of ceramic plates, wine glasses, forks, knives and spoons along with a waiter-style corkscrew.
To not only capture the heart of a partner, but their taste buds too, consider preparing a charcuterie spread for two. Include hard salami, prosciutto, an assortment of gourmet cheeses, olives, dried apricots and cherries. Don’t forget a fresh baguette and condiments like spicy and Dijon mustard and aioli. And don’t forget a smooth chardonnay or rose or chilled sparkling water and cider.
Battery-operated candles, fresh flowers and a light blanket for breezes will make for an intimate and cozy setting alongside your basket and boo.
Park and play picnic
Have a family — or several families — with loads of littles? Nothing so much wears out stir-crazy kids on summer break than an excursion to the park. In addition to built-in play equipment, a number of activity add-ons are available. In addition to inexpensive, easy-to-pack options like badminton, football and Frisbee gear, there are plenty of other inventive games to try.
Head to PlayPartyPlan.com for a smattering of ideas — 36 outdoor games — from ring tosses and balloon darts to bean-bag tosses and “crossnet” (a cross between volleyball and four square) and more.
For your park platter, glean inspiration from MyFrugalAdventures.com. Rather than leaving platters of food at the mercy of flies and other unwanted pests, this website provides portioned-out meals such as chop salad, mixed fruit and watermelon-layered cake in individual mason jars and/or plastic cups with tops (with a fork or spoon attached for easy access).
Pic-niche
Much like airstreams and yurts converted camping into glamping, many picnickers are opting for an elevated pic-niche. In place of the traditional white-and-red checkerboard blanket and basket, a more posh picnic includes pillow seating and a raised platform for food. Wood crates and pallets make for fairly easy makeshift picnic tables. And, the “niche” following picnic, implies that said “tables” can be decorated to fit numerous themes from French countryside to Italian villa, as examples. Think white and cream linen and lace topped with lanterns, and nearby trees garnished with string lights.
Across the pond, BBCgoodfood.com suggests serving guests a mustard crusted fillet of beef with deli picnic salad. Closer to home, OhMyVeggies.com provides plenty of vegetarian dishes, including a Spring Berry Salad with Lemon Verbena Vinaigrette and Mango Black Bean Salad. Think about easy-to-make but visually pleasing delicacies like antipasto kabobs and strawberry shortcakes in grab-and-go ceramics or mason jars.
