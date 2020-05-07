The dark clouds of World War II were finally seeing evidence of being permanently cast aside 75 years ago when Victory in Europe was announced.
In Watertown, those clouds were especially prevalent — literally. When the city celebrated VE-Day on Monday, May 7, 1945, it was a day earlier than the official May 8 designation. It created one of the largest crowds ever to gather in the city.
Mother Nature looked down favorably when up to 8,000 people gathered at 2 p.m. on Public Square for a service of “thanksgiving.”
“It had rained continuously for 13 days,” the Watertown Daily Times reported on May 8, 1945. “It started to rain again early this morning. But yesterday was an ideal day, sunshiny, warm and pleasant.
“It was May at its best.”
A sense of good overcoming evil was prevalent. On the weekend before victory was announced, people took seats at the Olympic Theatre for a special three-night program that showed newly released U.S. Army films about Nazi prison and slave camps and related atrocities.
But in Watertown and other communities around the north country, VE-Day was not a time of wild celebration. The Times used the word “observances” to describe the happenings. The war was not over. Victory over Japan wouldn’t come for another three months.
“The day was observed with dignity and decorum,” the paper reported.
On May 8, 1945, Gen. Alfred Jodl, chief of staff of the German Wehrmacht, surrendered unconditionally to the Allies at Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s headquarters in Reims, France. The following morning, President Harry Truman and British Prime Minister Winton Churchill jointly proclaimed Victory in Europe Day.
The war in Europe was declared over at midnight, May 8, 1945.
In Watertown, businesses closed for the day as church bells tolled. Factory whistles blew for 5 minutes, the city’s siren system blasted and 10 “aerial bombs” exploded at 15-second intervals.
“There will be sorrow too, in homes from which the boys who left so bravely will never return,” a Times editorial said. “They are buried under white crosses in Italy, in France, in Belgium and in Germany. In this hour of victory, the sadness in these homes will be all the greater. These boys made the supreme sacrifice.”
As the public prepared to welcome soldiers back home, a sense of unease continued, and not just for the continuing war.
“They were worried in the future there would be another depression,” said Donna Alvah, department of history associate professor at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Ms. Alvah, also the college’s Margaret Vilas chairwoman of U.S. History and History Department chairwoman, said that in hindsight, we know there was an economic boom after the war.
“But the people at the time were thinking they might go back to the Great Depression of the 1930s,” she said. “They didn’t know the economy was going to boom the way it did thanks in part to the Cold War that gave people a lot of jobs in the defense industry.”
As much of the public still worried, the soldiers fighting the war just wanted to get home. Ms. Alvah said that there was extensive research at the time asking soldiers their thoughts on the reasons they were fighting.
“Their top reason wasn’t ‘good versus evil,’” Ms. Alvah said. “Their top reason was to help the war be over so we can go home and to help their fellow soldiers.”
The drive to defeat Hitler was definitely on their minds, Ms. Alvah said.
“But they also had these other practical concerns they apparently were giving to the social scientists who were doing these studies: ‘I want to go home.’ ‘I want to go back to my family.’”
Michael H. McDermott, commander of the New York State American Legion, is a Vietnam War combat veteran who as a child listened to his uncles, World War II veterans, talk about the conflict in unguarded moments.
“What I heard was everybody was happy to be home,” Mr. McDermott of Homer, Cortland County, said. “There was more to a family then than there is now as far as being together.”
Mr. McDermott is worried that people today have forgotten about the sacrifices of soldiers past.
“People don’t remember like they used to because a lot of these people that were really affected by it are dead,” he said. “That’s one of the problems with our country. We forget about the older people, so to speak, and what they did for our country. It’s ‘What can I get now?’ not ‘What did they do for me?’ Maybe I’m putting it wrong, but that’s how I feel.”
When people gathered on Public Square in Watertown 75 years ago, it was before the realization of what power the atomic bomb would bring. At the celebration, Watertown Mayor Charles A. Winslow told the crowd: “Now Japan must be made to realize that the nation that takes up the sword shall perish by it, and when the final victory is accomplished and Japan has been laid low, we shall have a better world in which to live and your children and their children and all succeeding generations will again live in peace and security for all time.”
In the Times files, on the 40th anniversary of VE-Day, Washington Post writer Michael Kernan wrote that “somebody called” May 8, 1945 “The Last Happy Day.”
“I really believe that if necessary again, people would have it in them to sacrifice for something important and precious to them,” Ms. Alvah said. “But they’ve become a lot more cynical, especially since the Vietnam War, Watergate and the Senate investigation (the 1975 Church committee) into what the government had done in previous years secretly. People are more cynical about what the government is telling them and what the government’s motives are in going to wars and entering into military operations.”
VE-Day sidelights from the Times files:
n Stores in Watertown were closed within 5 minutes after the first announcement was made that Germany had surrendered. “Clerks rushed out of stores and proprietors immediately had customers leave ...”
n A large sign, “This is It,” covered the entire window of the Woodruff Cigar store.
n The “aerial bombs” that exploded over the city brought people running out of homes and stores shouting, “It’s all over in Europe!”
n Elevators in buildings where there are a number of physicians’ offices were kept operating in case persons needed to reach a doctor’s office for an emergency.
n A display window at the J.R. Miller clothing store attracted attention. “In the center section of the window was a scaffold with a painted miniature of Hitler hanging from it.”
n In Potsdam, the high school was closed at 11 a.m. and steam pressure was stepped up at the Depot Street paper mill in preparation for long blasts of the whistle to announce victory.
n In Ogdensburg, Canadian residents from border towns along the St. Lawrence River crossed the river in great numbers to join the Americans for the observance. Crowds jammed ferry boats to capacity.
