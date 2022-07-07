The key is to scan with enough resolution so the pictures can be enlarged by future generations.
This week’s emails brought this one from a reader:
“My wife and I are a couple staggering into our 80s, happy about our lives to date, but feel burdened by what to do with our 45 family photo albums. We’d like to narrow those down before we pass them on to our two children. We’re thinking of scanning them into a cloud service and to assemble the best and/or most pertinent pictures into photo books. What’s your recommendations for scanning a large number of photos?”
If you want to scan photos, it’s best to do it right the first time, which will take a little more time and the right scanner. Oh, and please take the time to identify all the people and dates if you can. You can save the caption information with the photos if you use an app like Apple Photos or Google Photos to store your images.
If you have an occasional need to scan a few photos, the average multifunctional printer/scanner will suffice. But if you want the best results, especially for archiving your history, you can’t beat a good flatbed scanner from a company like Canon or Epson.
Scanning photos is all about resolution, or the number of pixels per inch captured by the scanner.
For instance, if you want to scan a photo for an online presentation or perhaps to print out a same-size copy, I’d recommend setting the scanner to capture the image with a resolution of 200 ppi.
Because you want to archive your photos for future generations who might like to make enlargements (larger prints), you should scan with as much resolution as possible.
I recommend getting a scanner that can capture images at resolutions up to 4,800 ppi.
The goal is to capture as much data as you can.
The consequence of capturing a scan with a high resolution is the files will take up more space on your hard drive, but these days storage is pretty cheap.
If you are scanning photos to send to the cloud, check with your cloud service to see whether it has a file size limit for high-resolution photos.
You can always print smaller photos from a large photo file, but if you try to print large photos from a small file, you’ll see pixelization (poor quality), which is caused by not enough resolution.
As for a scanner recommendation, I’d look at the Canon LiDE 400, which sells for $89.99 on Canon’s website. The LiDE 400 can scan images up to 8.5 inches by 11.7 inches at 4,800 ppi. It uses one USB-C cable connected to your Mac or Windows computer for data and power.
For online photo books, I’d look at Mixbook.com for presentation-quality books or Walmart.com for a more affordable option.
