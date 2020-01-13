Kayla Martin and Andrew Sienkiewycz wed

MASSENA — Kayla Ann Martin, daughter of Timothy and Ronda Martin of Massena was united in marriage to Andrew John Sienkiewycz, son of Fredrick and Debbie Sienkiewycz, also of Massena, on Aug. 3, 2019, in a 2:30 p.m. ceremony at St. Joseph’s Church, Bayley Road.
Given in marriage by her parents, Kayla’s attendants were Matron of Honor Kristy Anderson, sister of the bride, bridesmaids Kimberly Martin, sister-in-law of the bride, Alicia Sienkiewycz, sister of the groom, friends Courtney Kelly, Ashli Buddenhagen, Erika Holt and Brianna Uppstrom. The flower girls were the bride’s nieces, Nora Anderson and Adley Martin.
Alex Sienkiewycz, brother of the groom, was best man. The groomsmen were Nick Sienkiewycz, brother of the groom, Kyle Martin, brother of the bride, and friends Greg Meola, Zach Kuhn, Zach Merry and Mike Thomas. The ring bearers were the groom’s nephews, Mason and Gus Sienkiewycz.
The wedding was celebrated with a reception at the Akwesasne Casino in Hogansburg after which the newlyweds too an 11-day honeymoon to Paris and Nice, France.
Kayla is the granddaughter of Edward and the late Beverly Henderson of Brasher Falls, and the late Francis (Frank) and Marjorie (Peggy) Martin of Massena. She has a degree in Business Administration from Herkimer and two certifications, one in phlebotomy from the National Health Career Association and one in Hemodialysis from the Nephrology Nursing Commission. She is employed at Quest Diagnostics in Baldwinsville.
Andy is the grandson of Lorraine and the late Raymond Fenton Sr. of Massena and the late Johne and Loretta Sienkiewycz of Brasher Falls. He has a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical science from Albany College of Pharmacy, an associate’s degree in nursing from SUNY Canton and a bachelor’s in nursing from Chamberlain University. He is employed as a nurse manager in the Cardiopulmonary Intensive Care Unit at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
The couple resides in Liverpool, N.Y.
