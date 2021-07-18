College campuses are opening up. For the first time in a long time, families are actually planning real in-person campus visits.
People always seem to apologize when they’re making plans for summer campus visits. “I’m sorry, I know we should have done all this sooner, during spring break, but we couldn’t work it out.”
Campus visits during the summer are fine. You just might need to have a little more imagination. You’ll have to picture those 9-years-olds in lacrosse uniforms as 18- to 22-year-olds cruising to classes, studying in the library and schmoozing in the student union.
If you’re crisscrossing the country and visiting multiple colleges in a short period of time, it can be hard to distinguish one library from another, and the dorms and dining halls begin to look alike.
Here are some suggestions to help make the most of your summer visits.
Check out the COVID protocols. What happens if students, faculty or administration are infected with the new variants? Are students required to be vaccinated before they return to campus? Do they have plans for a dormitory to house infected students? There are loads of questions to be asked.
Stay organized and make sure you allow enough time to arrive promptly. That usually includes an allowance for getting lost, parking and then walking to the admissions office.
Create your own checklist of things that you want to do on every visit, such as:
n Seeing a real dorm room, not the staged dorm room that many colleges display.
n Checking out the dining options and having a meal.
n Visiting the health and fitness facilities.
n Stopping at the career center and health center.
n Assessing the surrounding area: its restaurants, shopping, theaters, transportation accessibility and safety
n Making it personal. If you’re involved in your youth group, then check out the religious facilities. If you’re involved in theater, then make sure you visit the performance venues.
Prepare a list of questions that you can ask admissions officers and student tour guides at every campus you visit, such as:
n What percentage of students participate in Greek life? Do fraternities and sororities dominate the social scene?
n As a freshman, how many classes am I likely to have in a large lecture hall with hundreds of other students? How does your college or university help make a big school smaller?
n What security measures are currently in place to protect students?
Research the college before arriving on campus. Find out if it offers majors that are likely to be of interest to you. Does it have any special interdisciplinary majors, study abroad options, internship programs, etc., that make that college more appealing than others?
Talk to as many people as you can. Even though it’s not likely there will be many students on campus, try to chat with whomever you see (staff, professors, etc.).
Find out if there is an open house scheduled for the fall or spring.
Grab a copy of the student newspaper and the admissions literature. Try to listen to the college radio station.
When you return home, write up your thoughts and stay organized. If you met with anyone in admissions, send a thank-you note.
Lee Shulman Bierer is an independent college adviser based in Charlotte, N.C.
