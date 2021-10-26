At the Anne Sullivan School in Minneapolis on Oct. 5, teacher Anwar Mohamed gives some basic lessons, including how to say and write their name, to kids including, from left, Guli Qumane,5; Hodman Abdi,7; and Ayan Salat,6, in the Somali language. Minneapolis Public Schools launched a Somali language program this year, similar to the Hmong language program that began in 2004 and grew into a dual-language school. Richard Tsong-Taatarii/TNS