Caesar A. Portela, LaFargeville, rides the breeze Sunday while kite surfing at Thompson Park, Watertown. Mr. Portella and son, Andrew Portela, were taking advantage of a gusty afternoon as they rode up and down a hill.
“We come here sometimes, but not that often,” said Andrew, who had just packed up his gear. “We also do it on the water, in the summer time in the Thousand Islands.”
