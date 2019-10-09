SYRACUSE — Landmark Theatre in Syracuse will host “An Evening With Chevy Chase,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 with a 30th anniversary screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” followed by a talk by its star, Mr. Chase, at the theater, 362. S. Salina St.
Mr. Chase played Clark Griswold in the classic film, which was one of several sequels to 1983’s “National Lampoon’s Vacation.”
An original member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Mr. Chase is also known for the movies “Caddyshack,” “Fletch” and “Three Amigos.”
Tickets for the evening range from $29.50 to $75. They can be ordered at landmarktheatre.org or 315-475-7979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.