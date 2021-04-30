CHAUMONT — The annual Le Race de Chaumont 5k/12k is back after a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The timed road race will start at 9 a.m. May 30. Registration is open now at runsignup.com.
The course begins at the historic Alexander Copley House. Runners then make their way to Point Salubrious for a 5K out and back, or 12K loop along the scenic Lake Ontario shoreline. Registration for a 1.5 mile walk is also available.
Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in the 5K and 12K races, as well as in each age category. An award will also be presented in new Athena and Clydesdale categories for women and men who opt in and weigh 150 pounds or more and 220 pounds or more, respectively.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the event start and finish and the event will be conducted in accordance with New York State health and safety guidelines related to the pandemic. Runners are encouraged to bring their own water. Pre-registration is $15 and highly recommended by organizers.
Proceeds of the event will benefit Lyme Parks and Recreation and the Lyme Community Foundation.
Interested sponsors can contact Bryan Stumpf at bryan.stumpf@yahoo.com.
