Leave some time for a leaf tour Fall colors in the north country peaking perfectly

Amid Halloween preparations and winter coat shopping, don’t forget to plan a trek to check out the fall forests in the north country. According to the New York foliage report, peak or near peak colors are expected in many locations this weekend and next.
Here’s a breakdown by county of where to take in the varied red, orange and yellow hues of the season’s changing leaves from the New York Department of Economic Development:
Jefferson County
Jefferson County observers from along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay expect near-peak conditions this weekend, with 90% color transition and bright yellow, orange and red leaves.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County spotters in Canton expect midpoint to near-peak foliage this weekend, with 40-50% change and red, orange, yellow and purple leaves of average brilliance.
In the Adirondacks portion of St. Lawrence County, areas will feature near-peak and peak conditions with varying shades of red, orange, yellow and purple.
Oswego County
Oswego County can expect 60-75% change as hues are quickly washing across the landscape. The eastern side of the county will be colorful this weekend with bright displays of red, orange and yellow. Average amber, bronze and purple tones continue to dominate the western edge of the county with more pops of red and orange.
Franklin County
In Franklin County, reports from Tupper Lake anticipate foliage will be just-past-peak this weekend with 90-95% color change and cinnamon, copper, honey, ginger, clementine, saffron and paprika leaves of above-average brilliance.
Malone and the northern portion of the county will be slightly past peak, with nearly complete color transition featuring shades of yellow with some orange.
In Saranac Lake, expect foliage to be just-past-peak this weekend with 90% change and a bright and soothing blend of reds, oranges and yellows of varying brilliance.
Herkimer County
In the Herkimer County hamlet of Old Forge, expect past-peak foliage this weekend with 90% color transition and leaves with average shades of deep red, burnt orange and yellow.
Essex County
In the Adirondacks, Essex County foliage observers are calling for continued peak conditions in Lake Placid this weekend with nearly complete color change and leaves featuring bright shades of red, yellow, gold and orange.
The Whiteface Mountain area in Wilmington will be past peak this weekend with nearly complete color change and bright shades of yellow and orange along with some red. Reports from Schroon Lake project peak foliage for the weekend with nearly complete color transition and brilliant shades of red and yellow.
Foliage will be at peak in Ticonderoga, with bright gold and orange leaves highlighted by shades of red.
In Crown Point, observers are calling for near-peak foliage with 60-85% change and more fall colors appearing daily, including oranges, yellows and reds, plus some green along Lake Champlain.
Willsboro can expect near-peak foliage with 75% color transition showcasing bright yellow and gold leaves along with some rich shades of red and rust.
Warren County
In northern Warren County, spotters in North Creek, Hague and Thurman project near-peak foliage with vibrant yellow, orange and red leaves. The southern portion of the county can expect up to 75% color change with bright yellow, red and orange leaves.
Hamilton County
Spotters at Lapland Lake Resort in southern Hamilton County, project 70-80% change and near-peak to peak conditions with yellow and orange leaves, along with some red highlights of average brilliance.
Foliage will be just-past-peak this weekend in Hamilton County, according to spotters in Lake Pleasant. Look for nearly complete color transition and bright red leaves, along with some shades of yellow and orange.
