Magnet fishers cast for sunken treasures

Magnet fisherman Phillip Marbut Jr., who goes fishing most every day, worked one of his favorite spots at River’s Edge Park in Waite Park, Minn. “I found this little honey hole,” Marbut said, explaining that he’s recently pulled up about 80 pounds worth of metal from in the river using a 960-pound magnet. Here, Marbut came up with a spoon after dragging his magnet into the Sauk River in River’s Edge Park. David Joles/Minnesota Star Tribune/TNS