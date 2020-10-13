CANTON — With two electric vehicle charging stations now operational in the village, municipal officials are encouraging participation in a series of free webinars about electric vehicles, hosted by National Grid.
National Grid’s Drive Green program has scheduled three virtual presentations, beginning with “Charged Up: Everything You Need To Know About EV Charging” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.
“Five Ways You’ll Save On Maintenance With An Electric Car” will take place at noon Nov. 9, and “How To Buy A Pre-Owned Electric Car” will take place at noon Dec. 8.
For more information or to register for a webinar, visit the events page of the National Grid Drive Green website.
