NNY Day trip
Rochester along Lake Ontario is about 21/2 hours from Watertown and is home to a population of about 1 million within its metropolitan area.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
NNY Day trip
Rochester along Lake Ontario is about 21/2 hours from Watertown and is home to a population of about 1 million within its metropolitan area.
The area has a rich history as one of the nation’s first boom towns. In 1847, Frederick Douglass founded the abolitionist newspaper, the North Star. Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women’s suffrage movement in the U.S., is from Rochester. The city was also the site of the revival in 1830-1831 that led to the Second Great Awaking. The movement was led by Charles Finney, who also spent time working in Evans Mills.
Today, Rochester boasts more than 100 family-friendly attractions. Some of these include the Strong National Museum of Play, the George Eastman Museum — home to the oldest photography collection in the world, the Rochester and Genesee Valley Railroad Museum and the Strasenburgh Planetarium, among many others.
Online: www.visitrochester.com
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.