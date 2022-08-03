NNY day trip
The Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks
Ausable Chasm, also known as the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks, has been open to the public since 1870 and is one of the oldest attractions in North America.
The chasm itself is even older than that—the naturally formed sandstone ages back 500 million years. Explore the chasm on nature trails with scenic vistas and waterfalls during the day or on special lantern tours offered some summer nights. Visitors can raft or tube in the chasm for the perfect adventure. The attraction also offers camping, horseback riding, biking on the 15 miles of trails, a restaurant, gift shop, and more.
Visit: 2144 State Route 9, Ausable Chasm
Online: ausablechasm.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.