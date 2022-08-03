Ausable Chasm is a three-hour drive from Watertown in the Adirondacks, about 20 minutes south of Plattsburgh and less than an hour from Lake Placid. www.iloveny.com

NNY day trip

The Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks

Ausable Chasm, also known as the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks, has been open to the public since 1870 and is one of the oldest attractions in North America.

The chasm itself is even older than that—the naturally formed sandstone ages back 500 million years. Explore the chasm on nature trails with scenic vistas and waterfalls during the day or on special lantern tours offered some summer nights. Visitors can raft or tube in the chasm for the perfect adventure. The attraction also offers camping, horseback riding, biking on the 15 miles of trails, a restaurant, gift shop, and more.

Visit: 2144 State Route 9, Ausable Chasm

Online: ausablechasm.com

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.