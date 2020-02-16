Pie contest filled with fruits of labor

DEPAUVILLE — Creating a new library event doesn’t always go smoothly, nor is it met with wild enthusiasm. Sometimes, getting people interested becomes a texbook example of a grind. Case in point: the annual Depauville Free Library pie contest.
“That’s a rock we’ve been pushing up a hill for five years,” said library director Karen N. Lago. “Some years we have lots of pies and some years, we have few.”
Last year was a good year for contest pies at the library. Bakers, apparently in good spirits, or maybe just figuring out a way to deal with an excess of fruit, submitted about two dozen to be judged. In other years, no pies came to the table.
The 2019 contest was won by Doreen D. Hanson of Limerick. Her winning pie was sort of a misfit, she explained at the library recently as she gathered there with other dedicated patrons to discuss the facility for a “Sunday Portrait” column.
Ms. Hanson said her winning pie began with a question.
“My sister asked me, ‘Do you want some ground apples?’” she said.
The phrase “ground apples” stumped Ms. Hanson.
“I’m thinking, ‘She ground the apples? She ground them and now doesn’t know what to do with them?’”
But when the apples arrived, Ms. Hanson realized the “ground apples” were apples that had fallen on the ground. An old wive’s tale says such apples are sweeter.
Confusion over, Ms. Hanson got to work.
“I had a recipe for a crust that I made and was amazed by,” she said. “I have a topping that I make with brown sugar and cover it with pecans. My family says I can’t cook. But the advantage was, at 6 o’clock that morning, I put the pie in and it came out here (to the library) nice and hot. And my whole family was like, ‘My God — you won a contest!?’”
In addition to community, and family, bragging rights, Ms. Hanson took home $100 for the honor.
— Chris Brock
