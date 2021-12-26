Jan. 3. — “This year hasn’t been great so far.”
Beth Peer, Watertown, resident of an apartment complex on Mechanic Street following a fire that killed her cats. She had gotten into a car crash the day before.
Jan. 6 — “The situation unfolding in Washington, D.C., is nothing short of tragic. What we’ve witnessed today has no place in our country and should be condemned by anyone who considers themselves a true American.”
State Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, following the Jan. 6 mob violence at Capitol Hill by President Trump supporters.
Jan. 17 — “The American people are more grateful for your service than you will ever hear.”
Then-vice president Michael R. Pence speaking to soldiers at Fort Drum.
Jan. 27 — “My father is not a number on a website, nor is any other family member there a number on the website. They are people.”
The Rev. David Mihalyi about a lack of communication from Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing concerning the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, where his father died.
Jan. 24 — “It’s become my home town and I care about it now, maybe excessively.”
Baylor O. Durant, creator of Instagram page on the history of Watertown.
Jan. 28 — “From a teenager to an adult, I have beaten grown men that didn’t look as bad as my daughter.”
Donald Stokes, father of Rayne Stokes, after viewing his daughter’s “assaulted” body at the hospital after she was found barely alive at Veterans Memorial Riverwalk. She died at Samaritan Medical Center.
Feb. 5 — “I started seeing on TV, this team, this sport, Montreal, playing hockey. And I was like, ‘Wow!’ It’s like soccer but a lot faster, with sticks, and you can fight! And the fans are nuts.”
Actor Viggo Mortensen, graduate of Watertown High School and St. Lawrence University, on his introduction to hockey after he moved to Watertown in the 1970s as an 11-year-old from South America.
Feb. 17 — “A project of this magnitude will be transformative for the entire region and a tremendous opportunity for manufacturing job growth in the north country.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, on a proposed solar panel manufacturing plant in Watertown.
Feb. 25 — “It’s not the conclave and they’re not picking the Vicar of Christ.”
Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith about forcing a council vote on the two candidates who were interviewed to fill a vacant council seat.
March 2 — “Coming forward was an excruciating decision. I decided to share my story because I had faith that I would be supported and believed. This is often not the case.”
Charlotte Bennett, an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after accusing him of sexual harassment.
March 7 — “I’m just lucky I have a couple of cats.”
Thomas M. Flavin, Watertown, on the daily visits to his wife, Elfriede, at Samaritan Keep Home that began in the spring of 2020. Because of the pandemic, the visits were done through windows and doors and by using his phone.
March 20 — “When us firefighters go for training, we expect our instructors to protect us. Yes, we know we’re going to have to push our bodies to certain limit, but overall we expect them to keep us safe and I feel that they failed Peyton.”
LaFargeville Volunteer Firefighter Melissa Rohr, about the death of Peyton L.S. Morse, who died March 12 after suffering a medical emergency on March 3 at the New York State Academy of Fire Science at Montour Falls.
March 21 — “I had written a book that was supposed to be called, ‘Don’t Waste a Minute,’ but it took me like 15 years to write.”
1989 Lowville Central School graduate and champion body builder Jeramy K. Freeman, who condensed his “Seven Pillars for Accelerated Goal Attainment” into a successful workout program after attempting to put it all in a book.
March 30 — “Passage of this bill will mean not just legalizing marijuana, but investing in education and our communities, and bring to an end decades of disproportionately targeting people of color under state and federal drug laws.”
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx. Both chambers of the state Legislature passed legal recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older after 90 years of prohibition.
April 11 — “I would like to do something together and be a strong force to let our communities know that this is what’s going on with our kids.”
Rosemarie Maneri, close friend of Shylynn M. Dixon, 18, Lisbon, who died by suicide in a case eerily similar to the case of Riley K. Basford, 15, of Potsdam. Both died within weeks of each other after being blackmailed over personal photographs sent over the internet.
April 22 — “Hank is very happy with the settlement.”
Jon E. Crain, attorney representing Potsdam toilet gardens creator Frederick “Hank” Robar Sr. on the settlement between Mr. Robar and the village, which tried to remove the gardens.
April 28 — “Tonight, my heart is heavy after learning that we have lost two of the nicest, most decent, generous and community-minded people I have ever known, Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien.”
Watertown mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on the murder of the pair who were shot in their office by Barry K. Stewart, who later in the day took his own life.
May 2 — “As I know is true for the O’Brien family, our bonds are stronger than life itself, as we have always known and now know more than ever.”
Kennedy Quigg, daughter of Maxine Quigg, at a May 1 Public Square vigil.
May 16 — “Applicants aren’t even showing up. Since the inception of these extensions on unemployment and the additions to the unemployment program, frankly I don’t see any motivation for a lot of people to even show up for an interview.”
Scott Sauer, owner of restaurants in Carthage and Beaver Falls on the worker shortage.
May 29 — “I probably will, just so I can be the old fossil on the charter squad.”
Veteran fishing charter captain and outdoorsman Ronald J. Ditch, 86, of Henderson Harbor on whether he would renew his charter captain’s license, good for five years.
June 6 — “My husband saved so many pistols out of other guys’ mouths in his own life. I want to make him proud and be strong for him. He was the biggest advocate against this.”
Diana M. Meredith, wife of Army combat infantryman veteran Garrett E. Meredith, a 2014 graduate of Sackets Harbor Central School who committed suicide in April while struggling with PTSD.
June 16 — “Life is not about survival; life is about thriving. Life is about seeing people; life is about loving. Life is about celebrating; life is about enjoying; life is about interacting. And now, we get back to living and life.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the state lifting pandemic restrictions after 70% of the population received at least one vaccine dose.
June 24 — “He looked pale. I knew at that point it was a very serious situation.”
Watertown police officer Wayne McConnell after helping to revive a city boy, 4, who fell into as pool and nearly drowned.
June 26 — “It was not a deer, I’ve seen plenty of deer. This thing was brown or gray, shaggy and had arms and legs that moved in a circular motion.”
Massena resident Michael Guimond after seeing what he believed was a sasquatch while driving home near County Route 37 on June 20.
June 29 — “It was from the book of bizarre.”
Town of Clayton resident David Doubilet, a few days after a popular fish sculpture on his Route 12E property was allegedly purposely rammed by a driver who later faced several charges.
July 17 — “I really want to go partying but I’ll have to put it off because I’m going fishing tomorrow.”
Bassmaster Elite fisherman Seth Feider, after it was announced in Waddington that the Minnesota resident won the 2021 Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year award.
July 27 — “The American people deserve to know the truth, that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility as speaker of the house for the tragedy that occurred on January 6.”
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville
Aug. 3 — “This is a sad day for New York. The attorney general’s report documents unacceptable workplace behavior in the Executive Chamber at the highest level of state leadership. The women who came forward are courageous, and they have been heard. As I stated months ago, the governor should step down.”
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli following the release of a report by the state attorney general’s office.
Aug. 10 — “I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing.”
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, announcing his resignation effective in two weeks in wake of the state attorney general’s report that said he sexually harassed at least 11 women and fostered a toxic work culture.”
Aug. 14 — “Now 80 years later, we’re finally going to honor him.”
Dexter mayor and Navy veteran James R. Eves, on the return of the remains of Navy Seaman 1st Class Lyal J. Savage of Pillar Point for burial in the village. Seaman Savage was killed at Pearl Harbor and his remains, which had been buried in Hawaii, were finally identified.
Aug. 24 — “You will find me to be direct, straight-talking and decisive. I will not be deterred and I’m willing to be bloodied and marred in the pursuit of doing what’s right for the people of this great state.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul in her first address as New York State governor following the departure of Andrew Cuomo.
Sept. 8. — “If I could have a smooth day like today, I would love it all the way through — every kid, every day, that’s our goal.”
Beaver River District Superintendent Todd Green on the first day of school.
Sept. 11 — “I want you to think about the events from 20 years ago and how they changed the world. I want you to take a moment of silence for the almost 3,000 people that lost their lives that day. I want you to remember the images of those first responders and the civilians from that day. And I want you to never forget.”
Massena firefighter Shawn Hartford, to the crowd at a gathering at Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who lost their lives on 9-11.
Sept. 21 — “You will always be our hero and soon you will be a hero to the people that receive your life saving organ donations and a hero to all the family members who have spent many sleepless nights praying for their miracle.”
A Facebook post by Jason Christman, father of Carthage football player Tyler Christman, 14, who sustained brain damage in a Sept. 18 game and died Sept. 21.
Sept. 30 — “Oh my word.”
Cheryl A. Mayforth, executive director of The WorkPlace, on learning of the announcement that New York Air Brake would cut about 125 employees over the next several months.
Oct. 10 — “They certainly were terrible at kidnapping. It must have been their first time.”
Sandra Helm, Moira, recalling the autumn day of 2020 when she and husband, James, were kidnapped from their Moira home in Franklin County, smuggled across the border and held in a basement cellar in Canada.
Oct. 17 “— I see kids who are having trouble. They need a second chance because sometimes they’re late bloomers. I guess I consider myself sort of a late bloomer.”
Tom Walker, 96, former mayor of Watertown and local philanthropist.
Nov. 3 — “Do you know the seismic shift this will be? Oh, my.”
Cliff G. Olney III, who was elected to Watertown City Council; results finalized Nov. 15.
Nov. 11 — “Wake up in the morning, and have a goal for the day. I don’t care what it is, if it’s no more than to hoe the garden. Have a goal for the day! That’s a big deal.”
Former school teacher and World War II veteran Glenn N. Dodge, 104, of Dexter.
Nov. 16 — “One ‘fire alarm’ call at 1:30 a.m. involved our chief walking into a fight between two guys and a girl with crowbars.”
West Carthage Mayor Scott M. Burto, on the situation at Pleasant Night Inn regarding calls local officials blamed on people placed there by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services.
Nov. 22 — “Without saying anything, she slowly turned to me and said, ‘Woo, I thought I took my last breath.’ I said, ‘Not today, honey.’”
State trooper Josh Cox recalling the successful Heimlich maneuver he performed on June Wright, 90, after she began choking at Shorty’s Diner in Watertown.
Nov. 30 — “We talked about this variant — we know it’s coming. But here’s the good news: We’re not defenseless.”
New York Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul as health experts in Albany tested for the omicron COVID variant.
Dec. 3 — “Those that are in emergency services, fire service, we’ve always held it within us that we are the tough guys. We hold it within us and there’s a point where you just can’t hold it anymore.”
Christopher Dick, a member of the East Greenbush Fire Dept., at a Capital Region forum raising awareness for legislation that would make addressing PTSD a priority in the 2022 legislative session.
Dec. 4 — “We want a place, a haven, where they can come and get together, have meals and fellowship with one another, because we need that. It’s the basis for living. Without that, our lives are so empty.”
Rebecca J. Hunter, wife of Rev. Shane L. Hunter, about their renovating and re-opening of a Star Lake Church, now known as God’s Missionary Church.
Dec. 8 — “We’re here to ask them to rise up to this challenge, we’re here to ask them to help us and help the health care facilities.”
Jefferson County Board of Legislators chairman Scott A. Gray at a press conference that declared a state of emergency in the county due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dec. 9 — “The way the world is right now, some people just need to be heard and to have someone take the time to listen. We run into that often.”
Det. Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto, after Watertown police were called to Pearl Street bridge to investigate reports of a woman there they said was determined to jump. She decided to step away from the edge and be brought to the hospital.
Dec. 12 — “The last year and a half have been terrible ... we just haven’t been able to get (things) through this COVID — mainly hooks and sinkers — and then my crab man went out of business and I couldn’t get them for the people last year.”
Phyllis Ward, 87, on some of the reasons she was closing Mud Puppy Bait Shop in Glenfield after 45 years of operation.
