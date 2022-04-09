Have you heard of Food Sense?
It is a monthly food buying co-op for anyone who wants to stretch their grocery dollars. Food Sense provides a monthly box of 12-15 staple grocery items at a discounted price. There are no qualifications, no subscriptions, and no requirements to participate.
Each package costs $20.50 without limitation to the number of packages you may buy. You pre-pay for orders with cash, credit, check or EBT.
While the items vary from month to month, the package always includes:
n 4-5 meat items like chicken, ground beef or fish
n 4-5 staple pantry items like pasta, soup, and rice
n 2 fresh produce items like apples, carrots or oranges
n Rotating monthly specials like stuffed pork chops, American cheese, meatballs, lasagna, and chicken tenders can be purchased in addition to the basic unit
Host sites
In our area, you can connect with a host site for details on this month’s food package.
n Jefferson County — Rohde Community Center — 2 East Church Road, Adams, NY 13605
Phone: 315-232-2621
Website: www.adamsfood sense.com
n Lewis County — Lowville Food Pantry — 5502 Trinity Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367
Phone: 315-376-7431
Website: www.lowville foodpantry.org/home.aspx
n St. Lawrence County — Parishville Food Pantry — 1772 State Highway 72, Parishville, NY 13672
Phone: 315-244-0069
Website: www.slccdp.org/neighborhood-centers
n Potsdam Neighborhood Center — 2 Park St. Potsdam, NY 13676
Phone: 315-265-3920
Website: www.slccdp.org/neighborhood-centers/
Cooking classses
If you are looking for recipes that make the most out of your Food Sense package? Join CCE for free virtual cooking classes. Classes are now open to everyone and will feature tips on how to:
n Prepare quick, healthy meals.
n Save time in the kitchen.
n Stretch your food dollars.
n Cook as a family.
Choose one or both workshops to attend.
Register here: https://bit.ly/FoodSenseZoom
n Monday, May 2, 2022, 4-5 p.m.
n Monday, May 30, 2022, 4-5 p.m.
