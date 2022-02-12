In addition to American Heart Month, February is Friendship Month. I’m lucky enough to have had the same best friend for over 35 years. She has been there through every up and down and knows me better than I know myself sometimes. Friendships, new and old, have many benefits.
According to the Mayo Clinic, friends:
n Increase your sense of belonging and purpose
n Boost your happiness and reduce your stress
n Improve your self-confidence and self-worth
n Help you cope with challenging life events
n Encourage you to change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive drinking or lack of exercise
People with strong social connections have reduced risk of depression, high blood pressure and unhealthy weight gain. You also may live longer! But friendships can be hard to start and maintain. Really it is quality over quantity. You don’t need a huge circle of friends to reap the benefits. You just need people you feel close to and whom you can count on. I have just a few really close friends and often joke with them that I don’t want new friends! With busy lives and careers it can be challenging to find the time and energy to cultivate connections. And where would you even look? It might first be working on relationships you already have.
n Reconnect with old friends. Social media makes this easier than ever!
n Introduce yourself to your neighbors — sometimes proximity matters.
n Keep in touch with people you have worked with or taken classes with. You already have common interests.
n And let’s not forget about our family. Just because you’re related doesn’t mean you can’t be friends! I know many people who are best friends with their siblings or cousins. I’m lucky enough to count my adult daughter in this category.
Or maybe you want a new crew to make memories with. Getting out in the community can open a world of possibilities (albeit challenging in the midst of a pandemic). Hopefully in the very near future it will be safe to once again attend community events; volunteer your time; host a party and ask friends to bring friends; join a gym; join a community of faith; or take a new class at CCE!
Friendships, like any relationship, have to be maintained or they will fizzle out. They should be give and take and feel beneficial to both people. If you feel like your friend just drains you and you don’t get anything back, you’re going to stop wanting to interact (same if your friends feel this way about you)! Take stock and ensure you are being nice, listening, being a bit vulnerable and opening up, being trustworthy and keeping confidences, and are available. People change, circumstances change, but it’s never too late to rekindle old connections or make new ones.
