The nutrition department at CCE loves March! It’s National Nutrition Month. Sponsored annually by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, National Nutrition Month focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. The theme this year is Celebrate a World of Flavors. Celebrating flavors from cultures around the world is a tasty way to nourish ourselves and appreciate our diversity. We are all unique with different bodies, goals, backgrounds and tastes!
At CCE we are celebrating with unique classes like starting vegetable transplants, Spice Club, home apple production, and harvest of the month in local elementary and middle school classrooms.
We are planning an Around the World potluck through our Wellness Committee with staff and sharing fun ideas with families such as:
n Plan themed food weeks from different counties and have your kids help pick out the recipes. Make traditional foods from Japan or France or Greece (Spanakopita anyone?) — the possibilities are endless.
n Ask an older relative or family friend to share a favorite family dish from their childhood.
n Research what you might easily be able to grow in your backyard, or even in a bucket on your deck or patio, and start planning for spring planting.
n Look for a local CSA (community supported agriculture) share to purchase. CSA is a production and marketing model where consumers buy shares of a farm’s harvest in advance. Consumers become CSA members by paying an agreed amount at the beginning of the growing season, either in one lump sum or in installments and are then provided with shares of local products throughout the growing and harvest season. This is a great way to try new produce and other products, as well as buy and support local. (CCE’s local food guide ccejefferson.org/local-foods lists many CSA options.)
n Focus on a rainbow of colors at every meal this month. Make a colorful plate by trying new fresh, frozen and canned vegetables and fruits. Can you eat the entire rainbow each day?
Finally, follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see recipe videos and participate in fun quizzes and trivia! We look forward to celebrating with you.
