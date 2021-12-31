Resolutions — that’s what this article should be about, right? New Year’s Day is the traditional time to think about taking stock, making changes, eating better, exercising more, etc, etc. However, I don’t actually make resolutions anymore. They can be a set up for feeling like you failed – especially if your goals are too lofty and you strive for perfection. No one can be perfect every single day.
Dichotomous or black-and-white thinking only gives you two alternatives — one that is usually not attainable or maintainable and one that leaves you feeling like you failed. When you set these standards for yourself, you will feel terrible too much of the time. If you think in these absolutes, you’re likely to give up on your resolutions before my next article is printed.
So, if we aren’t spending January writing our resolution lists and documenting each day of perfection or failure on the calendar, what could we do instead?
— Aim for the gray. Think about your goals over time and use positive language that isn’t impossible to achieve. For example: instead of saying I will NEVER (a very black and white word) eat added sugar, say I will aim to not eat added sugar on most days. Likewise, instead of saying I will walk EVERY day before work, say I will aim to walk most or several days a week. This leaves some room for flexibility and doesn’t set you up for trying to reach impossible standards, but still moves you toward your goals.
— Be kind to yourself. Hold yourself to realistic standards — just as you would a friend or loved one. Think about what you would say to them — even write it down so you process it and practice changing your internal dialogue. Recognize behavior that moves you closer to long term goals, but learn to be ok when life happens and things just don’t go how you planned or the way you wanted.
— Don’t wait for Jan. 1st or Monday or your next birthday. If you want to improve your health and wellness, just start. Start with what you know and build from there - maybe it’s going for a walk; maybe it’s finding time to read before bed; or maybe it’s spending time with people who make you feel good about you. It is all important.
— Think more broadly. Health and wellness are not just weight loss, exercise routines, and diets. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), health refers to physical, mental, and social well-being; wellness aims to enhance well-being. Taken together, these encompass a wide variety of behaviors, beliefs, and practices. Focusing on any of them will provide benefits.
— Take it one step at a time and find what is meaningful for you. Your doctor, your best friend, or your co-worker may have ideas of things you could work on or might share what they are working on. But, to be successful and to have the greatest impact, where you put your effort and how you spend your time to improve your health and wellness have to be meaningful to you. It also doesn’t have to happen over night. We have a whole life time to work on ourselves.
Happy New Year and welcome to 2022 — a year to try something a little different.
