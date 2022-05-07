Let’s talk about dates! The dates printed on food packages can be confusing and in some cases inadvertently cause food waste. We’ll break it down by terms, because most of the time, there are not straight-up expiration dates.
Sell-By Dates
These dates can be helpful to us, but really, they are so stores know what old stock to remove from shelves. Dairy products, meats, eggs, and packaged fresh produce are the kinds of foods that have sell-by dates. Foods are totally fine to eat after this date, but for how long will vary. Dairy products are generally good for up to a week after the sell-by date, whereas eggs are safe for 3-5 weeks.
Best-If-Used-By (or Use-By) Dates
These dates are for consumers, but they are not strict cut-off dates. Food past its use-by/best-if-used-by date hasn’t necessarily gone bad or spoiled. That date represents the last date the company can vouch for the best quality and flavor. It might taste fine beyond that, it might not. As long as the storage conditions are appropriate, these products might be good for months or years. BUT you have to be smart about it! If the packaging is compromised, like a dented or bulging can, don’t take your chances. And if you open a package and it just doesn’t smell right, compost it or throw it out.
Expiration Dates
Fun fact: The only federally required and regulated food dating is for baby formula, since the nutrients lose their potency over time. Other foods you might see with actual expiration dates are baking mixes, baking powders, and yeasts — that’s because after the listed date, they might not function and be as effective. Jams and jellies sometimes list expiration dates, since they can lose their texture over time. Beyond that, you’ll mostly find expiration dates on vitamins and medications!
Pack Dates
See a date listed but it doesn’t have any “use by” directions or indicators? You’re probably looking at a pack date. This is another one used by stores to keep track of and rotate their inventory. You’ll see them on snacks like cookies and crackers, spices, some canned goods, etc. It can be useful to you at home in a “How long has this can of beans been in my pantry?” way, but that’s about it.
Below are some general guidelines for common foods.
Milk: Up to 7 days
Eggs: 3-5 weeks
Fresh poultry: 1-2 days
Fresh steak: 3-5 days
Fresh ground meat/poultry: 1-2 days
Cooked meat/poultry: 3-4 days
Lunch meat: 2 weeks unopened
3-5 days after opening
Dry pasta & rice: 1-2 years
Canned fruit: 12-18 months
5-7 days in the fridge after opening
Canned veggies and soups 2-5 years
MOST IMPORTANTLY!
Use your best instincts. If the food smells “off,” is moldy, has the wrong texture, or—if it gets this far—doesn’t taste right, don’t eat it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.