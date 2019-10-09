SACKETS HARBOR — Hay Memorial Library has scheduled a free meditation workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at the library, 105 S. Broad St.
Participants will learn the ancient Chinese self-cultivation practice of Falun Dafa, consisting of meditation and four gentle exercises that are beneficial to health and energy levels.
Registration is encouraged but not required. Space is limited to 20 participants. To sign up, call the library at 315-646-2228 or email staff at sahlib@.ncls.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.