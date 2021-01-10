MANNSVILLE — The annual IditaFAT, one of the biggest winter fat bike events in the USA, is scheduled for Saturday, March 6 in Winona Forest.
It’s hosted by the Winona Forest Recreation Association. The association maintains around 70 miles of trails in the Winona Forest and Jefferson County Forest Preserve.
IditaFAT distances are 12K or 25K and 50K, but may depend on conditions.
On Sunday March 7, Winona trails will be the site of the annual SnoFatShu, consisting of a snowshoe leg of approximately 5K. Snowshoers will arrive back to the transition area to send a partner racer out with a fat bike for a 10K or 20K route. Distance will depend on snow conditions. Once back, the snowshoe runner will head out for the final 5K lap. The race can be done by teams or solo.
There is also a 5K run/walk option the day of the SnoFatShu.
Because of the pandemic, registration will be capped at 50 and 24 for the combined events this year. Participants must also:
n Wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
n Stay in vehicles until just before the race begins.
n All participants will be required to wear face coverings at the start area, and into the race course until 6 feet of participant distancing can be maintained.
n There will be no post-race activities. Participants will leave the site upon completion of their race.
n New York State has implemented restrictions on travelers from several U.S. states, which must be followed.
n Hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations.
n There will be no day of pre-riding or pre-running the course beforehand.
n Only on-line race registration will be accepted.
n To register, go to: tinyurl.com/iditafat
