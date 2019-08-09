FORT DRUM — The bright, morning sun rose over the tree line and reflected off the water of a shallow swamp early Friday morning as the first soldier in the 6:30 a.m. wave of Mountain Mudder participants made his way through the swamp.
One by one, then in groups, soldiers and other participants struggled to make it through the swamp, waterlogged and shoes sticking to the bottom.
"It's easier if you low crawl," some bystanders yelled to the race participants.
However, this wasn't even the worst of the 22 muddy obstacles set in place over the nearly six-mile course.
About 1,000 race participants had to cross a waist-deep mud pit which had a rope wall awaiting them at the end. Showing off, some participants did flips into the pit, sending mud spatter into the air.
Race participants went in four waves, starting at 6:30 a.m. and then again every hour. The race began at Monti Physical Fitness Center and ended at The Commons where participants had one final obstacle to climb before crossing the finish line.
Following a strong finish, participants were able to be hosed off and get something to eat while the 10th Mountain Division Band played on stage.
The event was hosted by Fort Drum BOSS, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers.
