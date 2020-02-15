The sign in front of Depauville Free Library, appropriately, has subheadings proclaiming that it’s more than what the main “library” banner reflects for those passing by the building at 32333 County Route 179.
It’s also a “Community Center.”
Increasingly, libraries are becoming centers of communities. A report released Jan. 20 by Gallup reflects how important the facilities are to the public.
“Visiting the library remains the most common cultural activity Americans engage in, by far,” the Gallup report says. Its poll tracked leisure activities that were reported in phone surveys from Dec. 2-19.
“The average 10.5 trips to the library U.S. adults report taking in 2019 exceeds their participation in eight other common leisure activities,” Gallup reported.
“Going to the library” beat out such activities as going to a movie theater, a sporting event, music and theatrical shows along with parks, zoos and museums.
I paid a visit to the Depauville library on a recent Monday because of its legacy of hosting a wide variety of programs, ranging from its annual pie contest to it being the location of the North Country Archeology Center, and to get an example of one library’s role in the community. The Depauville library will also soon have a new director who is ready to continue the facility’s assorted programs.
The Depauville Free Library is one of 65 libraries in the four-county region of the North Country Library System, created 72 years ago. When founded in 1948, NCLS was the first regional library service center in the state.
Susan Mitchell, director of NCLS, isn’t surprised by the numbers reflected in the Gallup report.
“We’re seeing high numbers, especially in our region, for people going to our libraries,” Ms. Mitchell said in a phone interview.
She said about one million patrons a year visit the NCLS libraries. The facilities are staying relevant, she said, by responding to the needs of its community. Being relevant is much more than about the books and other materials they carry.
“We’re always working with our libraries to develop strategic plans that respond to their own community’s needs,” Ms. Mitchell said.
Those plans for communities and libraries can range from a summer reading programs for kids who get a backpack full of food they can take home to financial classes for senior citizens.
Each community library, Ms. Mitchell said, seems to have a niche. For example, she noted that Antwerp doesn’t have a lot of community buildings or restaurants. A recent addition put on at the Crosby Public Library in Antwerp is now used for things like wedding showers and birthdays. Computers were also installed for job-readiness programming.
The focus at the East Hounsfield Free Library lately has been technology, Ms. Mitchell said.
“They borrow all our Mobile Maker labs,” she said.
Mobile Maker labs are tech-based kits NCLS libraries can request to run technology programs such as robotics, coding and software training with patrons.
Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library, Ms. Mitchell said, has become the hub for people to learn about north country history and genealogy. “They have a very knowledgeable staff,” she said.
The staff of libraries have shown creativity and determination to get programs, Ms. Mitchell said. For example, she recalled the Massena Public Library couldn’t find someone to teach an exercise class for senior citizens.
“So the library director went out to learn how to do it and she teaches that senior exercise class,” Ms. Mitchell said.
Karen N. Lago has brought a creative spark to the Depauville library in the nine years she’s been its director. Previously, she was a reference librarian at Flower Memorial Library for 10 years and was the first executive director at Save the River, Clayton.
“You always try to market yourself to people in your community,” she said. “Books used to be what everybody wanted.”
Computers also attracted members of the public to libraries, Ms. Lago said, but noted those numbers are also falling as more people connect to the web on cell phones.
“As a community center, interesting programs, with something that meets the needs of the public around you and are relevant — that’s how you get them in the door,” Ms. Lago said.
Ms. Lago, a native of Bronxville, Westchester County, was introduced to the north country when she and a friend spent a summer here between college (Wells College, Aurora) and grad school.
“With a friend of mine, we were supposed to get a job in Sandwich, Mass., and it fell through at the last minute,” Ms. Lago said. “She said, ‘Well, let’s go to the Thousand Islands.’ And not remembering my eighth-grade geography, I said, ‘Where?’ So we came up here for the summer of ’72 in Clayton.”
Her first job here was as a waitress at O’Briens Restaurant in Clayton. She graduated with a master’s degree in journalism in 1973 from Syracuse University. Ms. Lago, married to artist Greg Lago, became a member of the board of directors at Clayton’s Hawn Memorial Library. She then decided to go for her second master’s degree at Syracuse University, earning a degree in library science in 1993.
A 2007 fire at Depauville library caused damage to its structure and collection.
“I spent a lot of time developing the collection,” Ms. Lago said. “There was hardly any non-fiction and now there’s considerable. Our collection now is a really solid one.”
The programs she instituted at the library include a movie series, environmental talks, youth chess and model train clubs, a “Cardboard Challenge,” sidewalk chalk art festival and talks about Alzheimer’s disease.
About five years ago, Laurie Rush, cultural resources manager at Fort Drum, along with Ken and Nolan Knapp, local archaeologists, helped to establish the North Country Archaeology Center at the library by donating resources such as display cases.
Ms. Mitchell said that the speciality area for the Depauville library seems to be its gardening program. The library has a seed library and to complement it, a grant from NCLS allowed the library to open its Palram Glory Greenhouse last year.
Library patron Delores R. Bell sees an analogy between the seed library and the building’s programs in general.
“With the seed library, it’s always growing,” Mrs. Bell said. “And it grows both ways. The roots are down and you need a firm foundation.”
In 2015, the Marc A.F. Baker Reading Room opened at the library. The small room off the library’s lobby, dedicated to reading intervention, was made possible through the generosity of Dani F. Baker, Wellesley Island, co-owner of Cross Islands Farms. The gift, made in memory of her son, Marcus A.F. Baker, who died at the age of 21 in 2002, allowed the room, once a combination office for the Depauville sewer district and catch-all storage room, to become a welcoming and quiet space for children to improve their reading and a permanent resource for the community.
The library hosts two tutors, Anita James and Tory Carpenter, who work with students needing help with math and reading in the Baker Reading Room.
“You can see it in the kids’ faces how pleased they are they made it to the next level and how excited they are tell or write a story,” Ms. Lago said. “You make a change to one person at a time.”
The library’s basement Community Room can fit about 100 people for events like movies and lectures.
“It’s amazing that the speakers from the colleges and universities come without pay and are enthused about the topics so much that they come to speak,” Ms. Lago said. “And the people who attend the lectures don’t really like to be spoken down to. They ask questions right from the get-go.”
Among the fans of the nature talks, among other programs at the library, are Barbara B. and Clifford E. Schell, Evans Mills. The retired couple discovered the Depauville library when they had a vacation rental in the Clayton area.
“The idea of a community center — you don’t see it to this extent in many other libraries that we know if,” Mrs. Schell said.
The Schells said their friends in Arizona and New Hampshire who visit the couple look forward to when they take their visitors to the library’s programs.
“From our point of view, this is more than just the Depauville library,” Clifford said. “People come from as far away as Syracuse for the environmental lectures and that kind of thing. For us, it’s part of our social life. Plus we learn things. It’s educational and social. As a regional thing, we find it’s a great asset.”
“You’re always thinking when you come to these programs,” Mrs. Schell said. “There’s always something that’s going into your head that’s poppin’ off thoughts.”
Ms. Lago, who will soon retire, is training her replacement, Kate Wehrle. Ms. Lago’s last day at the library is Thursday, March 19.
Ms. Wehrle grew up in Chaumont and has a background in politics. For 30 years she worked for local members of Congress and the State Assembly, serving as chief of staff for constituent services.
“The events Karen has put in place are solid events,” Ms. Wehrle said. “My hope is to continue on with the same thing.”
“Sunday Portrait” is an occasional column featured in the Watertown Daily Times’ Sunday edition. Write to Chris Brock at cbrock@wdt.net or at the Watertown Daily Times, 260 Washington St., Watertown, NY, 13601.
