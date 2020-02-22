Dr. David M. Plante opened up his laptop in the basement of his Pillar Point home on Feb. 12 and reviewed an interactive topographical map of the place where he would soon be immersed.
“We gotta use machetes, for sure,” he said.
Outside of the home he built on Eveleigh Point Drive, ice sheets lazily bobbed on Henderson Bay — the frigid starkness a world away from the laptop images.
The Plante basement is the preparation zone for the arctic and tropical jungle explorer. There’s two pack rafts, backpacks and everything that goes into them neatly organized around the room. One room is dedicated to a freeze dryer, where David prepares dehydrated food to pack up. Nearby, leaning against a wall, a new Kona touring bicycle designed for a long haul awaits a spring trip to Spain.
David retired late last year after selling the North Country Animal Health Center practice to VCA Animal Hospitals, which operates more than 800 companion animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. David, and his wife, Dr. Teresa (Terri) K. Dewey, founded the center, 16760 state Route 3, Watertown, in 2002. It was mostly constructed by “bent nails and dreams” by David and his brother, Timothy S. Plante. The facility replaced the North Country Veterinary Clinic next door, which opened in 1987.
Because the work finishing the expanded center was so exhausting, David, who as a teen hitch-hiked across the country a couple of times and was known to jump on freight trains for a ride, decided he needed a break — to do something “extreme.” He found that in challenging trips, especially canoe treks in the Northwest Territories of Canada. Some of his trips have been above the Arctic Circle, In 2016, David, his wife, with others, hiked The Darien Gap, a remote, roadless swath of jungle in Panama’s Darien National Park.
Some people dream of traveling when they retire. “I’m doing a continuation of what I’ve always done,” David said.
He left last Sunday, Feb. 16, for his latest trek. Today, following a two-day jungle hike with little or no trail to follow, he and his team were scheduled to be in the Maya Mountains and at the headwaters of the Sibun River in Belize, Central America. Accompanying him are three buddies, all from different countries.
In April, David and one of those friends will be in Spain, where they will bicycle 1,000 miles across the country.
In late summer, he will spend nine weeks pack rafting in Alaska and the Yukon. David’s wife will join him on one of those legs.
Last June, David and four traveling companions spent three weeks pack rafting parts of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a remote area covering approximately 19.64 million acres of land and water in northeastern Alaska.
On his current trip, he is joined by Didier M. Pont of the Netherlands, Shawn Hodgins of Ontario, Canada and Ajinder (“A.J.”) Garcha, a Belize guide and founder of Seakunga Adventures.
TraIL blazers in belize
Some people dream of traveling when they retire. “I’m doing a continuation of what I’ve always done,” David said. “There’s so much of the world I haven’t seen.”
The Belize trip involves three legs on three different rivers. The “Caves Branch River,” as the name implies, ventures into the country’s cave system. Coming out of it, after about two days, the group planned to tackle dense jungle, with machetes, to get to the headwaters of the Sibun River for pack rafting. It also was scheduled to take two days.
To get to where they’re going on the Sibun River, David said, usually requires a helicopter.
“We’re going to try to work our way to the beginning of the river,” he said. “Nobody has ever done this before.”
A jaguar sanctuary lies between where they exited from the Caves River Branch and the headwaters of the Sibun. But David said he’s more worried about “bugs and things” like venomous snakes.
To actually get on the Sibun River for pack rafting once they reach it will be its own adventure. David said they’ll need to rappel down cliffs to get to the river.
“But we’re all sensible,” David said. “Everybody on this team is really experienced.”
Making the Sibun River adventure possible for David and his group are their river crafts. They all carry inflatable Alpacka Rafts. The Colorado-based company that makes the rafts call them “bombproof tools of exploration.” On his Yukon trip last year, David and his team carried the uninflated rafts on their backs for 80 miles.
David said he first used an Alpacka Raft, which weighs just over 10 pounds, last year during his Arctic National Wildlife Refuge pack rafting trip. They’ve opened a new world for him.
“I’m going to be 64 this year,” David said. “It’s a lot easier to carry. I’ve been paddling all my life. I’ve tried a lot of boats. This brings the fun back. I’ve run massive rapids in these things, at least like the Black River, but way more technical with rocks everywhere and you’re spinning and spinning.”
For the third leg in Belize, the quartet will pack raft the Moho River, in the rain forest of southern Belize, descending from the Maya Mountains to the Caribbean Sea. The river run includes waterfalls up to 16 feet.
“I’ve done it in bigger boats,” David said. “It’s crazy. You’re flying through the air and the next thing you know, you’re in 80-degree water.”
They anticipate ending the Mohu run on Saturday. They’ll do some more exploring and will return home in early March.
In April, David will meet Didier M. Pont in Spain to cycle from Barcelona in the northeast to Seville in the south, the capital of the autonomous community of Andalusia. The couples’ wives will meet them there.
David said the bicycle trip is designed to improve his cardio efficiency, which he said is especially key for his trips in the arctic regions. He realized how important it is to stay in shape one day last June during his Arctic National Wildlife Refuge trip in northern Alaska. The toughest day of hiking required ascending 4,000 feet. One section involved climbing nearly 1,500 vertical feet on loose scree stone, while carrying 60-pond packs. It took three hours of careful climbing that loose stone to reach the top before descending to Siksik Palik Creek.
“I had my moments where I felt totally out of juice,” David said. “I looked down and got vertigo. I ran out of water three-quarters the way up. It was over 1,000 feet straight down and that’s not a good time to fall. Everything you grab falls and you want to make sure nobody is under you.”
On that Arctic National Wildlife Refuge trip, David was joined by Tom Randgaard, Minnesota, Didier Maclaine Pont, Netherlands, John Kent of Henderson Harbor and Dr. Mark Chmielewicz, Clinton, Oneida County. They plotted out a particularly challenging route.
Dr. Chmielewicz, Dr. Plante and Dr. Dewey all graduated in 1985 from the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.
“We didn’t hang together while we were classmates, per se, as far as doing social things or outdoors,” said Mark, who works at the VCA North Country Animal Health Center.
But at a 2005 Cornell class reunion, David approached him. “He knew I was into a lot of things outdoor-oriented,” Mark said.
Mark said his outdoor interests mainly involve cold-weather activities such as being an avid cross-country ski racer. He received an Eagle Scout badge in ninth grade while a student at Fayetteville-Manlius School District. His canoeing experience had been limited to flat water.
“At that 2005 reunion, David said, ‘We’re going on this trip to the Arctic.’ They needed one more person to plan the trip and would I be interested?”
Mark agreed, and shortly after that David took him to the Petawawa River in Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario, Canada, to get some experience in white water canoeing.
“I enjoyed it,” Mark said. “We had some pretty nasty white water. I came back that Sunday night and told my wife that in two-and-a-half weeks I’m going to go up to the Arctic with Dave for a couple of weeks. Two days later, on a Tuesday when I was back at work, my wife served me with divorce papers.”
He said it wasn’t a “bad divorce.”
“We had just grown apart,” Mark said. “I wasn’t doing my outdoor thing at the level I needed to.”
Since 2005, Mark has accompanied David on about a dozen trips. All except one, to Baja Peninsula, Mexico, have been in cold regions.
“I look at life as being a continuous, worthy experience, whether it’s what you do professionally or outside of work,” Mark said.
In some of their trips to the far north, Mark said, they went places where man hasn’t set foot in centuries.
“We’ve been involved with wildlife and observed things that wildlife biologists dream of seeing,” Mark said. “A lot of that occurs on our smaller trips. I just consider it part of my growth in life. My thing is being physically fit at a high level as long as I can.”
For part of June and early July, David and some buddies will return to Alaska. After that, in mid-July, David, Mark, Didier M. Pont and Tom Randgaard will be dropped off by bush plane in the Mackenzie Mountains where they will pack raft the Canol Road, Northwest Territories, Canada. The United States Army Corps of Engineers built the 221-mile road during World War II to build and service an oil pipeline from Norman Wells to a refinery in Whitehorse, Yukon. It was abandoned after about a year.
“It’s a trail, but we’re pack rafting it,” David said. “We’re going to be jumping rivers and grabbing the trail again.”
On Aug. 8, Terri will join her husband for the final leg. They will switch from pack rafts to traditional canoes and run the Keele River until Aug. 8.
Terri, who has accompanied her husband on several trips, said that she does worry about David as he tromps through jungles and the arctic regions.
“But he likes to go,” she said. “It’s part of what he has to do.”
As for himself, David said he doesn’t worry too much about the dangers.
“You compartmentalize it,” he said of situations that could lead to danger. “You think about what you have to do, just like anything in life. You’ve got to look at your skill set. You can’t be doubting yourself.”
The trips, David, said, may attract well off doctors and other professionals, but that doesn’t matter at the end of the day in the wilds.
“The wilderness brings us down to the same exact level,” he said. “I don’t care who you are or how much stuff you think you have back home, because nothing matters anymore. What matters is how you manage with your skill set and your mindset.”
David has gone way beyond the “trip of a lifetime” adage.
“It’s a lifetime of trips because you can’t stop,” he said.
Getting to those destinations requires a commitment to marking his calendar months in advance.
“You plan a year ahead and everything else works around that,” he said. “If you wait, you’ll never go.”
So in the fall, David will likely be found sea kayaking in the Greek Islands with Terri, and later, pack rafting in Utah. For next year, New Zealand is at the top of the list.
“But we’re also looking at northern Australia and Tasmania,” he said.
“Sunday Portrait” is an occasional column featured in the Watertown Daily Times’ Sunday edition. Write to Chris Brock at cbrock@wdt.net or at the Watertown Daily Times, 260 Washington St., Watertown, NY, 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.