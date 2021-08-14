As promised, this week we are going to discuss breastfeeding. World Breastfeeding Week was Aug. 1-7. Each year, this global campaign raises awareness and galvanizes action on themes related to breastfeeding. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed birth certificate data in 2019. Overall breastfeeding initiation (which measures the percentage of infants who were ever breastfed regardless of duration) was 84.1%.
Breastfeeding is the most natural way to feed our babies, but it isn’t always easy to get started. Most moms need some help at first. If you are a new or expectant mom who wants to breastfeed, CCE has many resources to help you! We can help moms by giving support over the phone, during one-on-one consultations, in group workshops/support groups, in person or online.
You can learn about:
n Mother’s health (how to maintain health during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Hint: breastfeeding helps your health after pregnancy).
n The importance of breastfeeding for mothers and babies and ensuring you have the social support you need.
n Changes that happen when you are pregnant that get you ready to breastfeed your baby.
n How to position your baby to get proper latch and prevent sore nipples (breastfeeding shouldn’t hurt).
n Understanding infant hunger cues.
n How to pump and store breast milk, and how long it can be kept at room temperature, in the refrigerator, or in the freezer.
n How to breastfeed in public and the laws that protect breastfeeding mothers.
n Process for introducing solid foods when it is time (which is not until the baby is at least 6 months old and solid foods should not completely replace breastmilk before the baby is at least 1 year old).
Contact Amanda Root at Cornell Cooperative Extension of JeffersonCounty, 315-788-8450 or email arr27@cornell.edu.
You can find short videos on our website (wdt.me/breastfeeding) that discuss community resources; lactation consultants, what they do and where to find them; support from North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council; the magical hour after birth; advice for dads; tips and tricks; benefits for mom and baby; what you need to know about eating seafood when pregnant and breastfeeding; breastfeeding in public, support from WIC; and common misconceptions.
