Today a friend said, “What a difference a good night’s sleep makes.” What an absolutely true statement. I adore sleep. When my daughter was a baby, I always said how thankful I was to be blessed with a “sleeper.” Even though she is now 25, I can still tell when she is overtired.
Americans are notorious for putting sleep last on our to do lists and boasting of only needing a few hours. But it is the rare person who does not need seven to nine hours of sleep a night, even if we try to trick our bodies and brains into thinking we don’t — hello caffeine! Incidentally, kids need even more — especially teenagers.
How much do we need?
n Newborns (0-3 months) 14 to 17 hours
n Infants (4-11 months) 12 to15 hours
n Toddlers (1-2 years) 11 to 14 hours
n Preschoolers (3-5 years) 10 to 13 hours
n School-agers (6-12 years) nine to 12 hours
n Teenagers (13-18 years) eight to 10 hours
n Adults (18-64 years) seven to nine hours
n Adults (over 64 years) seven to eight hours
Why do we need it?
n Get sick less often – sleep helps boost our immune system and give our bodies time to heal, rebuild, and recover.
n Stay at a healthy weight — sleep works to regulate our hormones, especially those that impact how hungry and full we feel.
n Lower your risk for chronic health problems, like diabetes and heart disease — your weight, energy level to stay active, and healing power are all impacted by sleep.
n Think more clearly and do better in school and at work — our brain is able to process more efficiently and effectively with proper sleep.
n Reduce stress and be happier — problems feel more overwhelming when we are tired and our ability to problem solve is reduced. (Think of that tired toddler throwing a temper tantrum!)
n Get along better with people — see above — adults throw temper tantrums too and it isn’t becoming.
n Make good decisions and avoid injuries – for example, sleepy drivers cause thousands of car accidents every year.
How do we get it?
n Be consistent. Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning, (and yes, sigh, including on the weekends).
n Make sure your bedroom is quiet, dark, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature – ear plugs and a sleep mask anyone??
n Avoid late afternoon or evening naps – they can make it hard to fall asleep at bedtime.
n Find your inner toddler (not the one having the tantrum) and develop a bedtime routine. Take time to relax before bedtime each night. I love to read a book, but may you want to listen to music or a podcast or take a bath.
n Try not to watch television or use your computer, cell phone, or tablet in the bedroom. The light emitted can make it hard to fall asleep.
n Avoid large meals, caffeine (coffee, tea, soda, and yes, even chocolate), and alcohol before bedtime.
n Get some exercise. Being physically active during the day can help you fall asleep more easily at night — just not super close to bedtime as that can rev you up.
If you (or your kids) are still struggling with sleep, talk to your doctor to rule out other physical or mental health issues. Here’s to happy, healthy and sweet dreams!
