Switzerland is experiencing a healthy tourism rebound from the pandemic. Overnight stays in 2022 have reached 86.6% of 2019 levels thus far, according to Switzerland Tourism data shared with Bloomberg. Now this country of lakes, scenic train journeys and epic mountains has positioned itself to win over more tourists.

Starting on Dec. 11, the GoldenPass Express will link three of Switzerland’s major tourist destinations-Montreux, Gstaad and Interlaken-on a three hour and 15 minute journey that crosses into the heart of the Swiss Alps. Put simply: In a single day, you’ll be able to go from having breakfast on Lake Geneva in the west to hitting the highest train station in Europe along the famous Jungfraujoch to standing over the tallest glaciers of Europe. At the very least, you’ll be able to experience Switzerland’s French- and German-speaking lakeside towns on either side of the country, plus the Alps, on a low-stress itinerary.

