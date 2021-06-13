CANTON — A native of this village known for his architectural award-winning public projects that integrate civic participation and social engagement is featured in a TED Talk.
It comes less than a year after he was a guest at a United Nations program.
TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less). TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages.
Matthew L. Mazzotta’s TED Talk was posted online a few weeks ago. The 4 minute, 30 second video is titled “Playful, Wondrous Public Spaces Built for Community and Possibility.” It’s largely a review of Mr. Mazzotta’s work around the country.
In 2020, Mr. Mazzotta was named a TED Fellow. He was among the class of 30 chosen from around the world. The program, “supports extraordinary, iconoclastic individuals at work on world-changing projects,” providing them with access to the global TED platform and community, as well as tools and resources to amplify their visions.
“We were preparing in the spring to give our talks at the big TED Conference in Vancouver,” Mr. Mazzotta said. “But it became apparent with the pandemic it wasn’t going to happen.”
Instead, TED Talk producers decided upon a video format.
“They said we’re going to work with you and a film crew so that you can do your TED Talk, and we’ll embellish it with footage so it can be pumped out through the TED Network,” Mr. Mazzotta said.
As of last week, the video had nearly 500,000 views.
Mr. Mazzotta works with communities around the world. His projects, advocating civic participation and social engagement, rise from grass-roots efforts to discover what is needed, and why, in those communities. In his TED Talk, he explains his projects across the U.S. that “refresh space and place, spark collective conversation and reignite a sense of possibility and purpose in their surroundings.”
Mr. Mazzotta explains his projects are custom-made to communities.
“When people from all walks of life have a shared experience in these spaces, it can lead to a paragon shift in how we see our homes, our community and the world,” he says in the TED Talk. “For me, public space is political and becomes powerful when it sparks peoples’ imagination to envision a new future. And although every place I’ve worked in unique, it all boils down to one thing: if people can sit together, they can dream together.”
In September, Mr. Mazzotta spoke at a United Nations General Assembly’s “The Future is Unwritten” program. It was part of the historic 75th session of the General Assembly. The session of the program that Mr. Mazzotta was involved in focused on the role that creativity can play in the U.N.’s global agenda. He was one of four panelists and the session was moderated by Rem Koolhast, one of the most prominent architects in the world.
“That was really something, because obviously the U.N. is such a global entity and it’s trying to contemplate, ‘How do we move into the future with the best ideas?’ If I could contribute at all was really something,” Mr. Mazzotta said.
Mr. Mazzotta, a 1995 graduate of Hugh C. Williams High School, is the son of Anne and Sebastian Mazzotta. He’s a graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and received a Masters of Science in Visual Studies in 2009 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His company has projects wordwide, which he’s been managing remotely for 10 years. He’s now working out of Canton and has a team of four, with three in the U.S. and one in India.
In the past year, he’s been as busy as ever.
“During the pandemic, many cities want to move forward with public spaces and public art,” Mr. Mazzotta said. “My practice in particular is much about bringing the community together outside. I think we’ve got more work now than we’ve ever had because all of these cities want to do things outside.”
He has at least 16 projects in the works, ranging from a giant flamingo in Florida to a giant tree swing in Boise, Idaho.
The 21-foot tall flamingo will be installed at the Tampa International Airport, with completion scheduled by the end of the year. The bird’s legs and head will poke out of the central terminal’s ceiling.
“The project is called ‘Home,’ about how we have to share this space,” Mr. Mazzotta said. “We have become a species that can fly as well. But the original ones were the other winged animals that live there.”
The latest research, Mr. Mazzotta said, indicates that flamingoes are native to Florida.
“We we said, ‘Let’s do a big one.’ So it kind of puts us in a different kind of relationship with nature. Instead of man dominating nature, we live amongst it.”
The project in Boise involves the public art project “Gentle Breeze.” In December of 2019, Boise City Council approved the project for a park in downtown Boise, known as The City of Trees.
“The project consists of a 23-foot fake tree with dangling pink leaves that sway in the wind and benches surrounding the main tree. The fake tree will provide significant shade in the park, “ the Idaho Statesman reported in August, 2020.
“Gentle Breeze” is scheduled to open in July.
In 2018, Mr. Mazzotta won the Architecture Project of the Year and Rebirth Project of the Year at the Dezeen Awards in London, England, for his Storefront Theater in Lyons, Neb.
In 2019, he was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in the category of fine arts.
His projects have been named “Architecture Project of the Year” from the Dezeen Awards at the Tate Modern to Huffington Post’s “9 Design Projects Tackling America’s Poverty Crisis, One Community At A Time” and have received dozens of international art and architecture awards.
Public spaces, Mr. Mazzotta said, have become more important for communities.
“Maybe it’s like my video in the TED Talk,” he said. “Public spaces are very important for communities and they’re putting a lot of investment in it now, where a community can come together and we can get out of our isolated houses and get to mingle in space. I think that’s what builds the health of a community. Many cities and towns are seeing the value in that and investing in it.”
