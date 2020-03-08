CHICAGO — Major airlines are relaxing policies around flight change and cancellation fees and stepping up their cleaning efforts as coronavirus continues to spread.
The global travel industry has taken a hit from the novel respiratory virus known as COVID-19, which has killed 11 people in the U.S. and about 3,200 globally. Companies are restricting travel and pulling out of conferences to protect employees, and airlines are canceling flights to a growing number of affected areas.
Here’s what to know if you’re thinking about planning a trip:
SOME AIRLINES ARE WAIVING CHANGE FEES
United Airlines is waiving flight change fees for any domestic or international flight purchased through March 31. Passengers who decide to cancel a flight have one year from when they purchased the original ticket to apply its value to a new flight with no fee. No advance notice is required.
American Airlines is waiving change fees on any tickets purchased between now and March 16. Passengers must cancel at least 14 days before their flight to avoid the fees.
Delta Air Lines is letting travelers make a one-time change to any international flight booked between March 1 and 31 with no fee. Customers flying to Shanghai or Beijing in China; Seoul, South Korea; and all locations in Italy can make a change at no fee through April 30.
JetBlue was the first to announce broad suspensions of fees for changing or canceling flights. The policy covers flights before June 1, booked between Feb. 27 and March 11.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends people avoid nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, and advises older adults or people with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing travel to Japan.
Data from travel app Hopper suggests people aren’t avoiding travel, but they may be taking trips closer to home. Searches for flights from the U.S. to destinations in Europe and Asia were down roughly 6% and 23%, respectively, during the week ending March 2, compared with the first week of January.
But searches for U.S. destinations grew 6.5% during the same period, suggesting people are shifting their focus to travel in the U.S. and Canada, said Hopper economist Hayley Berg.
TRAVEL INSURANCE OPTIONS ARE LIMITED
If someone cancels a trip because they’re worried about being exposed to an illness, standard trip cancellation policies rarely will cover those losses.
Travelers can upgrade to policies that let them cancel a trip for any reason, but premiums can be 40% greater than those on standard packages, and they often only cover about 75% of the person’s losses.
Cancel-for-any-reason policies must be purchased at the time of booking or shortly thereafter. Some travel insurance providers have stopped offering those policies, but that doesn’t mean travelers are out of luck. One insurance company reported there weren’t many claims because travelers affected by the outbreak were being reimbursed by airlines and other travel suppliers, said Kasara Barto, spokeswoman for travel insurance website Squaremouth.
SOME PLANES ARE GETTING A DEEP CLEAN
Airlines say their cleaning routines follow guidelines from health officials. Planes get cleaned to varying degrees between flights, but Southwest Airlines, United and Delta all said their aircraft get an end-of-day cleaning that includes wiping hard surfaces with disinfectant.
Some are adding extra measures, especially on flights from areas affected by the outbreak.
United said it is “deep cleaning” any aircraft that carried a passenger later diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. A deep clean, which normally happens every 50 to 55 days, includes washing ceilings and overhead bins and scrubbing the plane’s interiors, said spokesman Charles Hobart.
Delta began using machines that spray aircraft arriving in the U.S. from Asia with disinfectant in February. The new procedure makes sure the disinfectant reaches more surfaces than hand-wiping the aircraft, said Delta spokeswoman Adrian Gee. Flights from Italy to New York and Atlanta also get the “fogging” treatment, and Delta said it is working to get additional machines to use on planes arriving from more cities outside Asia with reported cases of the coronavirus.
Cutlery, glassware and dishes are being sanitized before they’re washed on Delta flights from Asia to the U.S., and linen and headphones are being cleaned separately from those on flights from other destinations.
FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ARE PROVIDING HAND SANITIZER
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk of contracting an infection is low on an airplane but advises travelers to take precautions such as avoiding contact with passengers who appear to be sick, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer.
Delta said it is stocking more hand sanitizer, gloves and surgical masks on flights in and out of Asia and giving customers on long international flights amenity kits with hand sanitizer or cleansing towelettes.
American is stocking extra hand sanitizer wipes at departure gates and in flight attendants’ service kits on flights to and from Asia. It is also allowing flight attendants to wear masks on certain flights if that makes them more comfortable, executives said in a Feb. 28 letter to employees.
Alaska Airlines said flight attendants can wear gloves during food and beverage service. The airline has temporarily stopped refilling used beverage cups, offering hot towels in first class and collecting recycling onboard, to reduce the number of times crew need to handle passenger items. It also stopped using fingerprint biometric scanners in airport lounges.
Passengers can use antibacterial wipes to clean armrests and tray tables, but Alaska Airlines asked travelers not to use them on its leather seats, since they can damage the leather.
The Association of Flight Attendants, a union representing flight attendants at airlines including United, said it’s been working with airlines to encourage measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus, like making sure all flights are stocked with additional hand sanitizer, said spokeswoman Taylor Garland.
