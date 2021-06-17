HAMMOND — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting a Summer Solstice Walking Meditation at the Chippewa Bay Preserve Nature Trail next week.
BJ Mosher, of Kripalu Yoga and Wellness Center in Adams Center, will lead participants starting at 9 a.m. Monday. The free walk is open to people of all ages and ability levels.
The preserve covers more than 60 acres along Chippewa Creek and Chippewa Bay, part of the Algonquin Park to Adirondack Park corridor. Participants will learn about walking meditation before the walk begins.
To register, email treks@tilandtrust.org, call the TILT office at 315-686-5345, or sign up on the TILT website at www.tilandtrust.org.
