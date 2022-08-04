Tips for camping with your dog

Sleeping under the stars on a warm, breezy summer night is a feeling like no other — and it’s even better with your dog by your side. Bringing your pet camping with you is a fun way to bond, get exercise and enjoy nature together. The American Kennel Club shares the following safety tips and considerations for dog owners:
Visit the Vet
Before taking your dog camping with the family, visit your veterinarian to make sure they are healthy and all of their vaccinations are up-to-date. Take a copy of the records with you in case of an emergency on the campgrounds.
Camping preparedness
Always be equipped in case of an emergency. Create a pet first-aid kit to bring with you, and make sure to include tweezers in case you need to remove ticks. Other things to include are styptic powder (to stop bleeding), hydrogen peroxide (to clean wounds) and bandages.
BYOW
Bring your own water! It is very important that you do not let your pet drink from unknown water sources, as they can get sick. Make sure you always have fresh water and food on hand when you’re out camping with your pet.
Poisonous plants
When hiking you may encounter plants you’re not familiar with, some of which can be poisonous to your dog. Make sure to read up on the different kinds of plants that are toxic to dogs and steer clear of them during your trip.
Bug Battle
All sorts of insects, including fleas and ticks, are especially prevalent in woodsy areas where campsites are located. Make sure to give your dog all necessary flea and tick prevention treatments before your trip, and check with your vet if you’re unsure about any precautions to take.
Day and Night
Take a flashlight with you for night walks and a water bottle and portable bowl so your dog can stay hydrated when you both are out during the day. Also, don’t forget bags to pick up after your dog’s bathroom breaks! There are usually trashcans around campsites to make cleanup easier.
ID Information
Identification is extremely important in any case, but it is especially important when you are in an unfamiliar place. Not only do you want to make sure your dog tag on their collar is current, you also want to make sure that your dog is microchipped and the recovery provider information is up-to-date. If you’re camping for a while, consider adding a temporary tag to your dog’s collar with the information of where you’ll be staying, as well as the nearest ranger station in case of poor reception.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC website at www.akc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.