Oh, pink. It comes in a wide scope of hues, from the palest blush to the most vibrant magenta to the sweetest of strawberry ice-cream. Pink is almost always associated with love, especially love and playfulness, sweetness and romance. Pink blossoms in bouquets of roses, calla lilies or stargazers are perfect for anniversaries, special celebrations and weddings. Pink diamonds, pearls and sapphires make the most exquisite of jewelry.
Pink also evokes happy emotions of warmth and tranquility, which is why myriad inns, resorts and boutique hotels choose that particular shade as their signature color. As the weather begins to cool down and romantic getaways in sunny Florida ramp up, you and your sweetie might want to consider one of the iconic pink hotels for a Sunshine State escape this fall and winter.
The Don CeSar, St. Pete Beach
Rising like a scepter from the sparkling white sand of St. Pete Beach, the legendary and luxurious Don CeSar first opened in 1928 during Florida’s Gatsby Era. Often referred to as Florida’s “Pink Palace,” the moniker fits with its bold, brilliant colors that reflect on to the clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico. First built by real estate baron Thomas Rowe as a tribute to a lost love, it became quite the beach-side destination for celebrities and even notorious figures of the 1920s and 30s. Now Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the opulent, grand hotel has rooms, suites and beach-side suites that are sure to suit your notions of romance. Try a couples massage at Spa Oceana before trying coastal specialties—think, plump Gulf shrimp and grouper—at one of six restaurants and bars, including the sophisticated Maritana or the more casual Society Table. End the evening by walking out on the confectioner’s sugar-soft sand and watching the sun melt in a sky striated with ribbons of complementary pink, gold, red, deep violet and amethyst.
The Don CeSar, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Call 844-338-1501 or visit www.doncesar.com.
The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, Fla.
Traipsing across Florida to Palm Beach, you’ll find the soft pink-painted Colony Hotel, one that has recently been restored to its former glory when it first opened in post-war 1947. Among the jewels of the boutique hotel with touches of British Colonial architecture are a Florida-fabulous de Gournay mural, and which is entitled “The Living Room,” though it’s in the lobby. The mural is a stunning pink and green paradise full of whimsical characters, including Florida panthers and flamingos wearing pearl necklaces, bejeweled collars and bowties. The hotel is a mixture of lux rooms, suites, villas and penthouses decorated in Florida style and colors that are distinctive from one another. Dine at Swifty’s, either indoors or out, and try the pistachio-crusted sea scallops or the bacon-wrapped meatloaf. For more casual dining, try the Pink Paradise Cafe or the Living Room. Both upscale shopping or the vast Atlantic ocean are but steps away. Often there is live music for opportunities to bop and twirl with your dance partner.
The Colony Hotel, 155 Hammon Ave., Palm Beach. Call 561-655-5430, reservations at 800-521-5525 or visit www.thecolonypalmbeach.com.
Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina, Fort Myers, Fla.
Ideally perched on Fort Myers Beach between Sanibel and Naples, the pink-toned Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina is just off the southwest coast of Florida and overlooks the pristine, quiet Gulf of Mexico. The resort is family-friendly but with one- and two-bedroom condominium-style suites, you can have plenty of time to yourselves even if you do take the little ones. The onsite, full-service Aquagene Spa draws on the healing properties of water—the entire resort is surrounded by lush gardens, the gulf and bays—and offers a unique menu of services centric to its surroundings, including a Sea of Life Facial and coconut and mango massage. I love the dolphin- and manatee-watching excursions, too. Opt for one of three restaurants at the resort or for a more intimate experience, dinner on the beach, a wine glass in hand and toes in the sand.
Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina, 275 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers. Call 888-222-7465 or visit www.pinkshell.com.
The Boca Raton Resort, Boca Raton, Fla.
At nearly 100 years old, the Boca Raton Resort, a Waldorf Astoria resort, has aged exceptionally well for such an old girl. In all its rich pink stucco glory, the resort looks as if it were plucked straight from an olive grove in the Mediterranean. The 1926-era luxury hotel is on the quiet side of Boca, wedged between beach and intracoastal harbor. Updated and modernized just recently, it’s a conclave of a dozen restaurants and bars and Spa Palmera, a 50,000 square-foot spa with 44 treatment rooms leading to afternoons of relaxing bliss and serenity. If you really want to feel pampered, try a diamond facial that will leave your skin radiant and glowing. Choose accommodations from the all-adult Yacht Club or family-friendly tower suites, a beach club, bungalows and more. A long weekend at this dreamy resort is history, extravagance and lavishness all tied up in one neat romantic package.
The Boca Raton Resort, a Waldorf-Astoria Resort, 501 Camino Real East, Boca Raton. Call 561-447-3100 or visit www.thebocaratonclub.com.
Jensen Beach Inn Hotel, Jensen Beach, Fla.
If the big beachside resorts aren’t your cup of tea and you harken back to the days of the old Florida before Disney and interstates, consider the coral-pink Jensen Beach Inn Hotel, set in a century-old building in town of Jensen Beach, a walkable waterfront village that’s a mile from the beach. On the Treasure Coast, on the southeastern wedge of Florida, the Jensen Beach Inn Hotel has only seven rooms and suites, each individually decorated and named for wildlife, bird life and sea life, including the Crane Room, Panther Room and Stingray Room. The inn, on the second floor of the historic Old Brick Block building, has tons of personality. There’s a rooftop patio, and it’s within walking distance of boutiques, galleries and restaurants. Normally, I avoid cliches, but I’ll call it what it is: quaint. But in a very good way.
Jensen Beach Inn Hotel, 1899 N.E. Jensen Beach Blvd., Jensen Beach. Call 772-334-1466 or visit www.jensenbeachinn.com.
